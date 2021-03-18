Bob Arum labels Ramirez vs. Taylor clash a ‘legacy-defining match-up’

Top Rank boss Bob Arum had labeled the forthcoming undisputed super lightweight clash between Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor as one for the ages.

The Hall of Famer discussed the undefeated battle, scheduled for May 22 in Las Vegas, as the pair continue preparations for the contest.

All the 140-pound marbles will be on the line at a venue to be confirmed, and Arum cannot wait to witness the impending collision.

BOB ARUM

“This is the best boxing has to offer, two elite fighters in the prime of their careers colliding in a legacy-defining matchup for the undisputed championship of the world,” said Arum.

“It’s a true 50-50 fight, one that the fans and both fighters demanded.”

JOSE RAMIREZ

Ramirez, who is aiming to go 27-0 and clean out the division, added: “I look forward to making history by becoming the first boxer of Mexican descent to hold all four major world title belts.

“I dedicate this fight to the Central Valley farmworkers. They are out there every day helping feed the world.

“This fight is big, but nothing is bigger than getting vaccinations to the farmworkers right now in the Central Valley.”

Rick Mirigian, Ramirez’s manager, said: “No excuses. No fake social media promises, no grandstanding.

“This is the best fighting the best at their absolute best. Jose will have his hand raised in the end, solidifying his status as a Hall of Famer.”







Taylor said, “I’m excited it’s been finalized and over the line. I can’t wait to get in there for the biggest fight of my career.

“Fighting for the undisputed title is something all boxers dream about.”

The MGM Grand bubble is the current favorite to host the bout. Top Rank continues to explore other options, though, as the world begins to open up.

Arum could look at the T-Mobile Arena as a potential stage or head outside of Las Vegas completely if things change during the interim.