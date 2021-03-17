The most likely outcome for Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua is revealed

BT Sport

Number crunchers have revealed the predicted outcome of an undisputed heavyweight title clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Ahead of a potential agreement by April, Oddschecker has confirmed what they believe to be the most likely scenario.

Tyson Fury, the bookies’ favorite, to reign supreme

In what would be the biggest fight in British boxing history, the bookmakers are heavily fancying undefeated WBC world champion, Tyson Fury, to beat WBA, WBO, and IBF champ Anthony Joshua. To claim the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world.

The Gypsy King is as short as 4/7 to hand Joshua the second defeat of his career, while he’s as short as 4/9 with some operators.

Fury knocked former-WBC champion, Deontay Wilder out in devastating fashion last February. He will be looking to cement his legacy as the best heavyweight of this era.

The highly-anticipated Joshua face-off is on the cards.

AJ, who overcame mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in December via a 9th round stoppage, is out at 7/4 with the bookies, with many believing Fury’s speed and height advantage will prove too much for the 31-year-old.

An unlikely draw is a chunky 22/1.

Method of victory: A Fury points victory the most likely outcome

Looking at the ‘method of victory market,’ and can back Tyson Fury at 15/8 to beat Anthony Joshua on the judges’ scorecards.

Widely regarded as the most technically proficient boxer, Fury is rated the best in the division. However, his brutal dismantling of Wilder in Las Vegas will lead some punters to back a Gypsy King stoppage at 2/1.

On the flip-side, Joshua’s best chance of winning appears to be via stoppage. Joshua’s much-lauded power has secured him 22 knockout wins from 25 bouts, and he’s priced at 5/2 to stop Fury for the first time in his career.

Meanwhile, a Joshua points victory is way out at 8/1. An outcome which is only likely should Fury hear the final bell after hitting the canvas several times.







Where is the money going?

Over the last seven days, 54% of Oddschecker punters’ bets have been on Tyson Fury. At the same time, underdog Joshua has seen 39% of the action. The remaining 7% of bets placed on a draw.

In the ‘method of victory market,’ an AJ knockout has proven popular. 50% of bets are placed on this outcome, with a Fury knockout seeing a smaller 30% of bets.

Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury Odds:

– Tyson Fury – 4/7

– Anthony Joshua – 7/4

– Draw – 22/1

View more at oddschecker here.