Triller secures Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and Major Lazer for April 17 event

In a significant improvement to their Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. show, Triller has secured massive musical acts like Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and Major Lazer for April 17th.

Confirming the bookings for next month’s show featuring Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach and the return of Antonio Tarver, the four-hour show is now almost complete.

“Triller Fight Club’s line-up for the four-hour Pay Per View show will include performances by Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Major Lazer, and the exclusive world premiere of the hip hop supergroup Mt. Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort, and E-40) performing for their first time together.

“Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Bert Marcus will lead and direct the Triller Fight Club event’s creative storytelling.

“Triller Fight Club is a partnership between leading music and social media platform Triller and partner Snoop Dogg. Visionary producer Ryan Kavanaugh spearheads it.

“Bert Marcus, hailed by Forbes as “American culture’s great storyteller,” is known for the critically acclaimed Netflix hit “The American Meme,” HBO’s Emmy award-winning “The Apollo,” and the Cannes Film Festival favorite “Bull.”

“Along with Marcus, Executive Producer Malea Rose will also oversee and execute Triller Fight Club’s overall creative vision.”

“Triller has already begun to revolutionize the great American sport of boxing,” said Marcus, “I’m proud to be taking it to the next level.

“To lead the direction of an unprecedented sporting event through the lens of music entertainment and unmatched behind-the-scenes access, particularly during this time when people haven’t had many chances to have shared important cultural experiences.

“This incredible line-up of talent is proof that this ground-breaking new format is craved by fans and artists alike.

“This event will be unlike anything anyone has seen. Think ‘Stranger Things’ meets Tarantino.”

“This event is more like making a tentpole movie than a boxing match,” said Ryan Kavanaugh. “By bringing in the creative genius Bert Marcus and pairing his unique story-telling vision with his unmatched shooting style, the Fight Club event is going ‘shock and awe’ people.

“It’s an all-star artist line-up with a boxing card that mixes pop culture phenoms, legends, and rising stars. We are giving the world something that has never been seen or done before.”

JUSTIN BIEBER

“From The Black Keys to Justin Bieber, Diplo to Doja Cat, and a special segment by Snoop Dogg and the biggest legends in hip-hop, we have the wide-ranging lineup that will help break records for this four-quadrant PPV event on April 17th,” said Bobby Sarnevesht, co-founder and co-owner of Triller Network.

“Triller has drawn from all its resources in the music world to deliver as epic a music event as ever there was.”

Sarnevesht continued: “One of the first rules of fight club is there are no tickets for sale to attend the event.

“We are maximizing the arena, cameras, and lighting to bring the fight into everyone’s living room or mobile phone. So everyone who watches it will literally be immersed in the action, giving everyone a front-row seat.

“There only one exception: we will be giving away 100 tickets to attend. Details to come shortly for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. So stay tuned.”

“The April card will be Triller Fight Club’s first in a series of 2021 special events. It follows the debut record-setting Tyson vs. Jones PPV fight in 2020, which shattered all digital fight PPV records and became the 8th most successful Fight PPV in history.

PPV

“Purchasers will see fights on the main Pay Per View card. The event will feature super lightweight Regis Prograis (New Orleans) taking on Ivan Redkach (Shostka, Ukraine).

“Heavyweight MMA Bad Boy Frank Mir (Las Vegas) will battle legendary light heavyweight Antonio Tarver (Orlando, Fla.).

“Joe Fournier (London) will challenge music icon and worldwide star Reykon (Envigado, Colombia).

“In addition to being a co-owner, Snoop also provides strategic counsel to Triller Fight Club. Snoop helps to select fighters and musical acts for the show-stopping events.

“An entertainment expert who has successfully maneuvered through a range of projects in a variety of different fields, Snoop secured his spot as a fan favorite during Triller’s first sporting event, Tyson vs. Jones.”