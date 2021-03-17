Floyd Mayweather CEO sees Teofimo Lopez on Holyfield-Tyson 3 undercard

@teofimolopez

Floyd Mayweather CEO Leonard Ellerbe believes Teofimo Lopez will land on the undercard to the Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield trilogy.

Ellerbe had earlier predicted that Lopez would end up on the Triller platform. Following the controversial purse bid that came to pass.

Now, Mayweather’s right-hand man can see the undisputed lightweight king as the understudy to a massive Pay Per View fight of old legends.

Lopez faces IBF mandatory challenger George Kambosos Jr.

“You know it (Lopez vs. Kambosos) is not a headline PPV. His promoter (Bob Arum), who’s in the biz (sic), told you it wasn’t a big fight.

“This will be a co to Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield,” he added.

Following what’s expected to be his biggest night, Lopez will be looking to fight solely under Takeover Promotions’ brand.

In something of an ode to Floyd Mayweather, Lopez will aim to do deals on a fight-by-fight basis.

Discussing his future recently on Sirius XM’s Ak and Barak Show, Lopez outlined his vision after leaving Top Rank.

“ESPN knows my relationship with them and how much I love them and the platform. Of course, they’re upset,” stated Lopez.

“They’re disappointed in Todd DuBoef and Top Rank. This is what happens, man. I look at it like this. I know what I’m worth.

“If they could’ve treated us with respect and they could’ve done this thing properly, as they should’ve as a business, then we wouldn’t be in this situation right now.







“Yeah, I see myself within maybe this fight or my next fight. I’ll be a free agent. There’s so much proof for me to get out of this Top Rank contract that they gave me the golden ticket.

“Todd DuBoef gave me the golden ticket by doing so. They already dug a bigger hole than they needed to.

“The Takeover Promotions will be in effect, and it’ll be Takeover Promotions times a network, god willing, and that’s what I’m looking forward to now.

“ESPN, PBC, Triller, the list could go on and on. DAZN, I mean, there are so many guys, and I know that I bring all that to the platform.”

Triller is expected to confirm the Lopez date in the coming days.