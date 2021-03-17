There’s a whiff of Donald Trump about Fury vs. Joshua being ‘signed’

Back on March 10th of 2020, former President Donald Trump uttered the immortal words that Covid-19 would ‘go away’ within days. Now, boxing is in a similar boat.

Trump addressed the media on questions of how he would deal with the coronavirus. He didn’t have a care in the world about what could happen.

DONALD TRUMP

“We’re doing a great job with it. And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away,” said the 45th.

As UK fans rejoiced over the ‘signing’ of a Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua undisputed heavyweight title fight, which has now been announced four times, there was an air of caution with a distinct whiff of what the ex-Commander-in-Chief had to say.

“We have 30 days from the signing, or the deal could go away,” said a worried-sounding Top Rank insider told ESPN.

This means there are no guarantees that Fury vs. Joshua will event take place this year – or ever – for that matter.

Unless Fury is willing to go to Saudi Arabia (the favorite) or Joshua is willing to travel to Macau or the USA (Top Rank and Fury’s preferred destinations), the event will collapse.

It comes just 24 hours after Joshua’s promoter basked in revealing the clash was close to being delivered.







FURY vs JOSHUA

Hearn told Mark Kriegel: “The hard part is always getting everybody to put pen to paper. But this was a major effort from all parties to get this over the line. You had rival promoters, rival networks, and rival fighters,” in what has since been confirmed as nothing new in terms of news on Fury vs. Joshua.

He added: “I actually feel we’ve done the hard part. Speaking for myself, Anthony, and his team at 258 management, I know how hard we’ve worked hard these last couple of months.

“I just feel that this fight is so big it’s not a difficult sell.”

On Fury stating the fight had not moved in a year, the Matchroom boss concluded: “You never really know with Tyson.

“It could be mind games. He could be having a bad day. He could be a little p’d off. Or he could be having a joke.”

The clock is ticking. Or could it simply go away, could it disappear?