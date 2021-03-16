Underdog Anthony Joshua lands undisputed legacy shot, faces uphill battle

Anthony Joshua gets the chance to cement his legacy later this year in a battle with Tyson Fury. The pair will split the first bout down the line.

Following three months of back and forth talks, the pair will finally get it on in a British blockbuster to unfathomably take place outside the United Kingdom.

Probably heading to the Middle East, Joshua will head back to his redemption scene for his win over Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua, criticized by some for his handling of Deontay Wilder’s situation, which ended in disaster, the Londoner has a huge opportunity to secure his legacy.

Fury begins the pre-fight favorite, though. There is no doubt about that.

The bookmaker odds followed his impressive victory of Wilder a year ago.

AJ has it all to do, and he knows it. Fury is elusive, talented, and unorthodox. Joshua will have to be at his best to get the job done.

Defeat to Fury would only be a mere dent in his UK legacy. The British public adores Joshua. Many of whom won’t have a bad word said about their man.

FURY vs. JOSHUA ODDS

Tyson Fury 8/15

Anthony Joshua 11/8

Draw 22/1

Method of Victory

Anthony Joshua By KO/TKO or Disqualification 15/8

Anthony Joshua By Decision/Technical Decision 8/1

Tyson Fury By KO/TKO or Disqualification 2/1

Tyson Fury By Decision/Technical Decision 13/8

ANTHONY JOSHUA DOUBTERS

From his Olympic victory in 2012 to his world title win over Charles Martin, Joshua has always faced the doubters.

Tackling ‘The Gypsy King’ is now his spotlight to show people he is the real thing and not just a fighter who was fed contenders past their prime.

Wladimir Klitschko, Alexander Povetkin, and Kubrat Pulev were all over the hill by the time Joshua took them out. A win over Joseph Parker, who subsequently lost to Dillian Whyte and Hughie Fury (controversial decision went Parker’s way), has diminished almost his solid victories.

Even the Ruiz Jr. revenge is tainted because the Mexican came into the fight a blubbered mess following months of partying and celebrating his initial wiping out of Joshua.







BEST UK HEAVYWEIGHT

Now is the time for Joshua to show what Eddie Hearn has been saying all along, that he’s the best British heavyweight of all time.

A statement the last undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis has had something to say about on many occasions.

One thing you can’t disagree with Hearn on is the fact that this is the biggest fight in boxing right now.

Any two fighters going at it for all the top division belts deserves that title. Let’s hope we all get the fight we want when it goes down in the desert.

