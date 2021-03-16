Angel Luna back in the ring on April 3 at Buckhead Fight Club

Professional Featherweight Boxer Angel “El Gato” Luna returns to the ring on April 3, 2021.

The fight will be held at Buckhead fight club in Atlanta, Georgia, by promoter Rob Butler of RB3 Sports.

The fight card is packed with great prospects, including Super-bantamweight Darren Cunningham, Devin Haney fighter.

Dominican fighter Angel has fought the top contenders such as Tevin farmer Christopher Diaz, & beat undefeated fighter, Jose Lopez.

Luna is looking for his third consecutive win. Luna last fought February 12, 2021, in Orlando, Florida, giving a stunning performance like never before. Winning the fight by unanimous decision.



The fighter stated: ” I could have given a better performance & plan to do so in my next fight.” Luna plans to climb back up the ladder one fight at a time and aims to fight for a title belt soon.

“My team has already gotten me approved for a title fight. Are plans are to get another win on my record & fight for a title belt at the end of May of 2021”.

Luna is already scheduled in Boxrec to fight on May 28, 2021, in Augusta, Georgia. “I feel that things are finally going by the way. I’m going to keep working hard, doing what I love. The best is yet to come”.