World Boxing Association judge probed for inept Estrada-Gonzalez scoring

Ed Mulholland

The World Boxing Association has suspended a judge at the center of a storm over scoring Juan Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez 117-111 to the champion.

Carlos Sucre, an official with over one hundred bouts to his name, will no longer be considered for upcoming fights until an investigation is complete.

Despite the vast majority of those witnessing the rematch carding it close and possibly favoring Gonzalez, Sucre somehow saw it wide for Estrada.

The WBA has promised to get to the bottom of how it happened. It follows outrage in boxing circles at the spoiling of a Fight of the Year candidate.

As the scores are one win apiece, the WBA also stated they would order an immediate rematch.

“The World Boxing Association (WBA), through its Officials Committee, will evaluate the performance of judge Carlos Sucre during last Saturday’s bout between Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada and Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez,” they stated.

“We will do the WBA officials’ evaluation. Sucre will be allowed to explain the situation to make a definitive decision on this case.

“I asked the Officials Committee to evaluate the fight. Although I think it is not necessary. It was a great fight, very close.”

WORLD BOXING ASSOCIATION SUSPENSION

President Gilberto Mendoza added: “We have to respect “Gallo” Estrada, who made a great effort.

“In this case, the judges favored him. However, I sent a temporary suspension while Sucre’s case gets heard because big shows and fights like this do not deserve the kind of score he gave.

“His decision was misguided yesterday,” said Mendoza.







The statement concluded: “The WBA will inform in due time about the process that has just started and what the decision will be.”

Estrada vs. Gonzalez was one of the pandemic era highlights so far as both men threw over one thousand punches in a superbly-fought contest.

‘Chocolatito’ embraced a rubber match, which could be set for the end of the year once the pair have a well-deserved break.