Tyson Fury called out for ‘mind games’ as two-fight AJ deal is signed

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will fight it out for the undisputed heavyweight title this summer despite concerns from the WBC champion.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn is now labeling it ‘mind games’. Fury recently stated the fight was nowhere near complete.

Fury added that no progress had been made in a year, although Hearn has assured fans all signatures are on contracts.

“The hard part is always getting everybody to put pen to paper. But this was a major effort from all parties to get this over the line. You had rival promoters, rival networks, and rival fighters,” Hearn told ESPN.

“I actually feel we’ve done the hard part. Speaking for myself, Anthony, and his team at 258 management, I know how hard we’ve worked hard these last couple of months.

“I just feel that this fight is so big it’s not a difficult sell.

On Fury’s antics up until the ink was dry, Hearn added: “You never really know with Tyson. It could be mind games.

“He could be having a bad day. He could be a little p’d off. Or he could be having a joke.”

TYSON FURY MIND GAMES

Hearn is looking forward to his man pitting his wits against Fury, a master at keeping everyone guessing.

“One of the fascinations about this fight will be the buildup because they’re two totally different characters, two totally different personalities.

“The mind games will be on another level for this fight. Tyson is very good at that. Anthony is excited by that.







“He’s so pumped, so focused, he hasn’t stopped training since the (Kubrat) Pulev fight (in December). He’s like a caged lion. The build-up is going to be epic,” he concluded.

Fury vs. Joshua will be a summer bout outside the UK despite both men hailing from the country.

The United States was mentioned as Hearn’s favorite recently, while Fury said Nevada was his new home.

Despite this, you can never rule out the big-money clout of the Middle East. Hearn has already staged fights there before.