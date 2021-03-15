Outraged Thomas Hearns speaks out on Marvin Hagler death

The passing of boxing legend Marvin Hagler should have concentrated on his career as one of the greatest middleweights on the planet. Sadly, conflicts on the cause of death have taken some light in the new Covid world.

A post on social media by former opponent Thomas ‘Hitman’ Hearns gave anti-vaccination campaigners all the ammunition they needed to run with a narrative.

Hearns’ revelation has been denied by Hagler’s wife Kay and his official website since the ‘Fab Four’ member made the regrettable statement.

Kay, who is mourning the loss of her husband, outlined on social media that Hagler died at home, one contradiction to what Hearns had revealed.

The second was a further release to fans confirming Hagler’s untimely passing at 66 due to natural causes.

“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Unfortunately, my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire.

“Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time,” said Kay.

“We are very sad to report that Marvelous Marvin Hagler died on March 13 of natural causes near his home in New Hampshire.

“He was a champion until the end. His family asks for privacy at this time of sorrow,” added the website.

Both go against what a now outraged Hearns put out on social media, something he’s since attempted to stem the flow of agendas against the current vaccine program.

“Allow us to have our peace. Our love and respect to Marvin and his family. This is not an anti-vaccine campaign,” pointed out Hearns.

“It’s outrageous to have that in mind during the passing of a king, legend, father, husband, and so much more.”

Whatever the case may be, the initial post has undoubtedly come under some scrutiny. In hindsight, Hearns may have done things a little differently.

But in contrast, those who believe the vaccine could be dangerous are urging Hearns not to delete the post. It has almost ten thousand likes.

It remains on Hearns’ Instagram page.







MARVIN HAGLER MOURNED

The sport continues to mourn a superstar of his day with the power to keep bums on seats whenever he fought in anger.

Ex-undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson joined those who paid tribute to Hagler on their channels over the weekend.

“Marvin Hagler was one of the best warriors in the sport. Condolences to his family. He will be missed,” said The Baddest Man of the Planet.