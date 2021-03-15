Sam Maxwell brands Akeem Ennis-Brown and Ohara Davies ‘fools’

SAM MAXWELL has branded arch rival Akeem Ennis-Brown; “Nasty and weird.”

The Liverpool man gets his chance to have the final word when he challenges for Ennis-Brown’s British and Commonwealth Super-Lightweight titles on Friday March 26, live on BT Sport.

Maxwell (14-0, 11 KOs) believes the Gloucester man has been encouraged to wind him up by trash talking Ohara Davies.

Ennis-Brown (14-0, 1 KO) who will be making his first defence of the titles he won by defeating Philip Bowes last September has been sparring with Davies ahead of the crucial challenge.

Maxwell said: “Akeem is probably getting his advice from Ohara, they’re just two fools. I will deal with him and then I will deal with Ohara.

“Sometimes Akeem is respectful, but sometimes goes the Ohara route and is disrespectful. It’s nasty and weird.

“I’m ready for his mind games where he’s trying to get any edge he can. I’m more mature and wont let him get in my head.

“He keeps calling me ‘son’ like he’s my Dad, but I respect him and I’m leaving no stone unturned in the gym.

“Frank Warren has delivered this title shot and I am going to give it my all and become champion.”

Former GB amateur star Maxwell has moved to new trainer Steve Maylett, a switch that he believes will pay dividends now and in the future.

Sam, 32, added: “Steve has taken me on at late notice, but we have bonded so well. It’s a great team and I feel part of them.

“It wasn’t ideal to start, but I am more than happy and it’s starting to pay off.

“It’s short notice so Steve isn’t changing too much, but there are little things that will pay off.

“I think I can knock Akeem out. Steve has been saying I don’t need to put power in my shots because it’s there.

“I carry my power and he has something to worry about from round one to 12. Akeem doesn’t have the same thunderous power as me. Taking a lot will damage him as well.”

Although Maxwell dismisses Ennis-Brown’s crass chat and believes he’ll get the KO win, the challenger does have some praise for the champion.

“Maybe he has had to take more gambles than me as a pro. He hadn’t done it as an amateur and perhaps had to take harder fights to get his shot,” he said.



“Akeem has the better resume than me. He has had to have hard fights and come through them.

“He is really good at what he does. He throws a lot of shots, is very fit, unorthodox and awkward. He gets people to fight his fight.

“The KO stats might be a little misleading, but that doesn’t hide the fact that I punch harder than him and the power is with me.

“But, at this level anyone can punch. He will hit hard and I respect his power, but the edge is with me in that department.”