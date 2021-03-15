Ex-champion who beat both Juan Estrada and Chocolatito wins again

Sumio Yamada

Former world super flyweight champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, who has beaten both Juan Estrada and Roman Gonzalez, continued his march to another title shot with a stoppage victory in Thailand.

Reporter Eric Armit picks up the story.

Bang Phun, Thailand: Super Fly: Srisaket (50-5-1) W RTD 3 Kwanthai (50-8-1). Super Bantam: Chainoi (14-0-1 ) W PTS 10 Pungluang (54-10). Super Fly: Phongsaphon (12-1) W PTS 10 Petchbarngborn (44-11).

Srisaket vs. Kwanthai

Really just a bit of glorified paid sparring as Srisaket bludgeons a faded Kwanthai to defeat in three rounds. Srisaket worked Kwanthai over in the first, cracking him with sharp hooks and uppercuts. Kwanthai was hiding behind a high guard and getting in the odd sneak shot but did not look to be really trying very hard.

Srisaket moved up a gear in the second. He was clouting Kwanthai with southpaw right hooks. Digging to the body with both hands.

He put together some impressive combinations with Kwanthai really just hiding and then throwing an occasional punch.

Srisaket went to work in earnest in the third as he pounded Kwanthai with left hooks and right uppercuts until Kwanthai took a knee in a corner.

He was up at eight but shaking his head. Srisaket pounded on him some more and Kwanthai only just made it the bell and then did not come out for the fourth. Srisaket (Wisaksil Wangek) has managed to keep fairly active despite the pandemic, and this was really just a routine run out whilst he waits for his chance to meet Juan Francisco Estrada.

He has beaten both Estrada and ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez but lost a very narrow decision to Estrada in a return match.

Former WBA Minimumweight champion Kwanthai (Ekkawit Songnui), 38, is a spent force. He is 3-5 in his last 8 fights, two of the losses, and all three wins against novices.

Chainoi vs. Pungluang

Chainoi retains the WBC Asian Boxing Council title with a unanimous decision over seasoned ex-champion Pungluang. The younger Chainoi was quicker with his hands and nifty on his feet and outboxed the slower Pungluang. Over the third and fourth, Pungluang began to find the target with some solid rights, but Chainoi stuck to his strengths and outworked Pungluang without ever really looking close to a stoppage.

Scores 98-92 twice and 97-93 for Chainoi (Thattana Luangphon) in his third defense of the WBC ABC title. Former WBC bantamweight champion Pungluang (Panya Uthok), 31, is on the slippery downward slope, now being 2-7 in his last 9 fights.







Phongsaphon vs. Petchbarngborn

It seems as though the guards’ changing is going on in Thai boxing, with some of the former top boxers fading out of the picture. That was the case here as Phongsaphon dominated veteran Petchbarngborn. Phongsaphon pounded on Petchbarngborn from the first bell driving Petchbarngborn to the ropes and unloading punches.

It looked as though it would be an early finish. But Petchbarngborn soaked up the punishment. He came into the fight more over the later rounds, exposing some flaws in Phongsaphon’s defense and lasting the distance.

Scores 98-92 twice and 97-93 for the 20-year-old Phongsaphon make it twelve consecutive victories in retaining the WBC Asian Boxing Council belt.

Petchbarngborn (Karoon Jarupianlerd), 35, was kayoed in ten rounds by Naoya Inoue to challenge the WBO super fly title. He has now suffered two losses in a row against relative novices.