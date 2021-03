Juan Estrada rises above Manny Pacquiao in Pound for Pound Top 10

Ed Mulholland

World champion Juan Francisco Estrada has risen above boxing great Manny Pacquiao on the latest edition of the World Boxing News Pound for Pound list.

The move comes on the back of Estrada, gaining a verdict over ex-P4P number one Roman Gonzalez on Saturday night.

Due to the bout’s close nature, which ended in a split decision with both fighters trading over one thousand punches each, Gonzalez also goes up.

‘Chocolatito’ is elevated four places from seventeen to thirteen. Estrada is now at seven, above Manny Pacquiao. The super-flyweight ruler was at number eleven.

Former opponent Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, who has beaten them both, moves up to 22nd after his latest triumph.

WBN Pound for Pound Rankings – March 2021

1 Canelo Alvarez SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 1

2 Errol Spence WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 2

3 Tyson Fury HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 3

4 Teofimo Lopez LIGHTWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 4

5 Naoya Inoue BANTAMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 5

6 Terence Crawford WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 6

7 Juan Estrada SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 11

8 Manny Pacquiao WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 7

9 Oleksandr Usyk HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 8

10 Kazuto Ioka SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 9

11 Gennadiy Golovkin MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 10

12 Vasyl Lomachenko LIGHTWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 12

13 Roman Gonzalez SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 17

14 Gervonta Davis SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 13

15 Anthony Joshua HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 14

16 Mikey Garcia SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 15

17 Jose Ramirez SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 16

18 Shawn Porter WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 18

19 Leo Santa Cruz SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 19

20 Kosei Tanaka FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 20







21 to 50

21 Miguel Berchelt SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 21

22 Srisaket Sor Rungvisai SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 24

23 Deontay Wilder HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 22

24 Artur Beterbiev LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 23

25 Jermell Charlo SUPER WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 25

26 Josh Taylor SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 26

27 Regis Prograis SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 27

28 Jermall Charlo MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 28

29 Gary Russell Jr. FEATHERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 29

30 Nonito Donaire BANTAMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 30

31 Wanheng Menayothin MINIMUMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 31

32 Daniel Jacobs MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 32

33 Keith Thurman WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 33

34 Andy Ruiz Jr. HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 34

35 Moruti Mthalane FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 35

36 Guillermo Rigondeaux SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 36

37 Dmitry Bivol LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 37

38 David Benavidez SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 44

39 Mairis Briedis CRUISERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 38

40 Emanuel Navarrete SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 39

41 Luis Nery SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 40

42 Murodjon Akhmadaliev SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 41

43 Jerwin Ancajas SUPER FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 42

44 Demetrius Andrade MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 43

45 Gilberto Ramirez SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 45

46 Billy Joe Saunders SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 46

47 Hiroto Kyoguchi LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 47

48 John Riel Casimero BANTAMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 48

49 Rey Vargas SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 49

50 Jamel Herring SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 50