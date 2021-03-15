Ex-House of Commons speaker John Bercow joins forces with Frank Warren

Queensberry today announced the appointment of Mr John Bercow as a non-executive director with effect from 1st April 2021.

Queensberry

Queensberry is a leading boxing promotional organisation that stages live events both in the UK and international markets and has a multi-year exclusive rights agreement with BT Sport for the provision of live boxing content.

John Bercow

John Bercow served as Speaker of the House of Commons for over 10 years, making him the longest-serving Speaker since 1945. First elected to the chair in 2009, he was re-elected three times and kept order under four Prime Ministers.

As MP for Buckingham since 1997, John won a string of awards throughout his political career, from Stonewall’s Politician of the Year to The Spectator’s Backbencher to watch.

He now works as a commercial speaker, addressing audiences both domestic and international, and as a university lecturer. He is Chancellor of the University of Essex, Professor of Politics at Royal Holloway, Visiting Professor at Birkbeck College and a secondary school governor.

Frank Warren of Queensberry said: “I am pleased to welcome John to Queensberry. John brings valuable knowledge and experience from his exceptional political career that will enhance the company’s ability to deliver its growth strategy both in the UK and International markets”.

John Bercow added: “I am delighted to be joining Queensberry. I look forward to supporting Frank and his team deliver their strategic objectives at this exciting time for both the company and the wider sport of boxing”.