Demirezen, Wallisch win in Hamburg / Edwin de los Santos stays unbeaten

World Boxing News provides results from Germany and the Dominican Republic as Ali Eren Demirezen, Michael Wallisch, and Edwin de los Santos win.

Eric Armit reports.

Hamburg, Germany: Heavy: Ali Eren Demirezen (14-1) W TKO 2 Nikola Milacic (21-2). Heavy: Michael Wallisch (22-4) W TKO 6 Knife Didier (6-6). Heavy: Viktor Vykhryst (7-0) W PTS 8 Wilmer Vasquez (11-1-211

Demirezen vs. Milacic

Turk Demirezen wins the vacant WBO European title with a stoppage of German Milacic. Demirezen had it easy. He bounced late substitute Milacic off the canvas a couple of times in the second round, and the fight was stopped. Third win for Demirezen after losing his unbeaten tag in a wide points defeat against Efe Ajagba in July last year. Milacic came in at 24 hours notice after original opponent Jacek Platek was arrested after the weigh-in on Friday reportedly for traffic violations. Milacic’s record looks good as long as you don’t examine it closely.

Wallisch vs. Didier

Wallisch was too big and too strong for Congolese boxer Didier. Wallisch had won all the way before flooring and stopping Didier with a body punch in the sixth. It seems as though Wallisch is looking to reinvent himself as he was 219lbs for this fight down from 261lbs when he lost to Joe Joyce last July. Didier has lost his last four fights.

Vykhryst vs. Vasquez

Ukrainian Vykhryst preserves his 100& record with a unanimous decision over Vasquez. The Venezuelan did better than expected, occasionally finding gaps for counters. Still, Vykhryst stayed focused and used his longer reach to keep Vasquez from every really threatening and comfortable winner. Scores 80-72 from the three judges.

The 28-year-old 6’5” Vykhryst (boxing as Victor Faust in Germany as happened with the Klychko brothers boxing as Klitschko) certainly has the credentials from his time as an amateur. However, a second-round kayo loss to Joe Joyce in the Worlds Series of Boxing is a blot he might like to erase. First fight in 20 months for Vasquez, 39. He was out of the ring for almost nine years before returning with a couple of easy jobs in 2019.

12 March Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic: Super Feather: Edwin de los Santos (9-0) W KO 1 Luis Montano (16-8) . Super Welter: Carlos Adames (19-1) W TKO 6 Bryan Medina (14-2). Light Heavy: Bryan Perez (14-1) W PTS 10 Felix Varela (18-4). Light Heavy: Juan Carrillo (5-0) W TKO 3 Reinaldo Gonzalez (16-3). Minimum: Eric Rosa (3-0) W KO 3 Kenny Cano (14-3). Heavy: Alexis Garcia (10-0) W TKO 3 Amron Sands (11-1).

de los Santos vs. Montano

Promising southpaw de los Santos impressively dismantles Montano inside a round. De los Santos was firing hooks from the start, and left to the head dropped Montano with just 40 seconds gone. He beat the count, and de los Santos was a bit wild in anxiety to end it. With 20 seconds left in the round, de los Santos fired home two body shots that put Montano down again. He just about made at the count of nine, but the referee waved to signal the fight was finished.

The 21-year-old southpaw makes it eight early wins and collects the vacant WBC Latino title. He looked sharp and has power. Mexican Montano was 5-1 in his last six outings.

Adames vs. Medina

Adames hands of plenty of punishment and scores two knockdowns before Medina’s corner pulls their man out of the fight. Adames almost ended this in the first. He connected with a couple of strong body punches, and then a blistering right uppercut put Medina down with less than ten seconds left in the round. Medina was unsteady when he got up and his second hustled him back to his corner. Adames took his foot off the pedal in the second and paid for it as Medina landed a good left hook.

Medina chose to stand and exchange punches in the third, making for some thrilling action, but this time, he paid the price being dropped by a heavy left hook, and again he was saved by the lateness of the knockdown got up and made it to his corner. Things slowed in the fourth with Adames content to box in a lower gear. It looked as though Adames was going to coast through the fifth, but a series of hooks and uppercuts had Medina staggering across the ring.

His mouthguard had come out, so he got a few seconds respite and survived. Adames was getting through with hefty headshots in the sixth, and finally, Medina’s corner threw the towel in to save their man. First fight for Adames since losing a very close verdict to Patrick Teixeira for the WBO title when a knockdown made the difference between winning the fight and losing it. He had dropped out of the ratings but should return now and is capable of winning a title. Fellow-Dominican Medina gave it a good shot and at 26 will come again.

Perez vs. Varela

Perez gets close to a unanimous points victory over Varela in an entertaining and incident-filled scrap. Not sure why Varela chose to wear a gorilla mask into the ring, but he did. It obviously did not frighten Perez, as with just one minute gone in the fight, he floored Varela with a hard right. Varela was up at four, but he was floundering and holding to survive when the action resumed. The referee stepped in to break them and pushed them apart, which sent Varela to the floor again.

He was given time to recover from being floored by the referee, and that proved important as he was put down again by a right to the side of the head. Varela was up quickly but under pressure, and he tumbled to the floor but was not give a count, and the bell went. The end of a very eventful round and a 10-7 start for Perez. Valera used his longer reach and better skills to outbox Perez over the next three rounds, although he slipped and nearly took a header through the ropes. Varela wasted his three good rounds in the fifth. With just seconds to go and with Varela clowning dropping his gloves and winding up his right arm, a left hook from Perez sent him hurtling into the ropes and down.

When he made it up, and the referee completed the eight count, he was able to walk back to his corner. Varela boxed well in the sixth and had Perez badly rocked by a left hook in the seventh. Varela boxed well in the eighth and ninth and had Perez hurt at the start of the tenth. A big left hook from Perez changed that, and Varela was staggering and stumbling, and then Perez went down, but it was a slip, and Varela had lost a round he needed to win and the fight. Scores 96-94 for Perez on all three scorecards.

Perez, also a Dominican, reverses his only defeat and wins both the vacant WBC Latino and WBA Fedecaribe titles. Varela, a former WBA interim title-holder, had his first fight since being disqualified for low blows against Vyacheslav Shabranskyy in September 2019.

Carrillo vs. Gonzalez

An impressive showing from Colombian Carrillo stops Gonzalez in three rounds to win the vacant WBA Fedecentro title. The heavy-handed Carrillo landed hard shots over the first, and in the second, a series of hooks saw Gonzalez in trouble, and he was given a standing count. A straight left sent Gonzalez down on one knee in the third, and as he started to rise, he was obviously finished, and the referee stopped the fight. Carrillo is a former Colombian champion at 81 and 91kgs, won bronze medals at the Pan American Games and Pan American Championships, and competed at the World Championships and Rio Olympics. Third loss on KO/TKO for 37-year-old Venezuelan Gonzalez.







Rosa vs. Cano

Dominican “Mini Pacman” Rosa gets his first inside the distance win as he knocks out Cano in the third. Rosa showed some good southpaw skills and quick hands putting together some flashy combinations, and he had Cano hurt at the end of the opening round. He scored well with southpaw lefts in the second and dealt easily with the bigger Cano attacks. Rosa was breaking Cano down in the third when one of his punches went low. Cano hesitated and looked at the referee, but he drove forward when he saw Rosa would not be penalized, throwing loose punches seeking retribution. Instead, he left, and right to the head sent him to the canvas, and he was counted out.

Rosa, 20, will be 21 this month, was Dominican champion at schools and Youth level, and picked up medals with the national side. He turned professional in October and went straight into them round fights winning the WBC Latino and WBA Fedelatin titles in his first paid fight. He defended those titles over ten rounds in December, so his three fights have been scheduled for ten rounds, and all been title fights. Cano had won 4 of his last 5 and lost on points over eleven rounds against current WBA interim light flyweight champion Daniel Matellon in 2017.

Garcia vs. Sands

No fancy footwork or snappy jabs from these 250lbs fighters as Garcia blasts out Sands in the third. The 6’6” Sands could not keep Garcia out and was rocked by a right at the end of the first round. Garcia landed heavily again in the second, with Sands banging back late in the round. In the third, Garcia launched a vicious attack, driving Sands to the ropes and pounding him with punches until Sands went down with his head resting on the bottom rope. He pulled himself up but was wobbling, and the referee stopped the fight. Sixth inside the distance win for the 5’11” Garcia, who weighed 250lbs.