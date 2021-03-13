Tyson Fury sentiments on Anthony Joshua fight not echoed by negotiators

Tyson Fury has gone public with his belief that a fight with Anthony Joshua is not near to completion, something promoters on either side don’t agree with as of this weekend.

According to Fury, he’s not going to be training anytime soon as he sees an undisputed battle with his British nemesis as miles off being done.

This notion held by ‘The Gypsy King’ is not echoed by his UK handler Frank Warren or AJ’s mentor Eddie Hearn. Both are scrambling around to keep fans’ interest generated.

Warren and Hearn don’t see a problem getting the fight over the line in the coming days. This perception is apparent despite Fury stating he may turn his attention back to Deontay Wilder.

Mediation with Wilder has not been officially ratified as over, even with the American making his desire to move on public knowledge.

Right now, nobody knows what is going on behind the scenes. But yet another colossal round of negotiations involving Joshua and Hearn are certainly not going as smoothly as they could.

This fight should have been done and dusted in December or January.

Fury, for his part, is not helping matters either with his outbursts to vloggers on the internet.

‘The Gypsy King’ has to trust in Warren and US Hall of Famer Bob Arum to get this deal concluded as quickly as they can on the back of three months of painstaking talks.

TYSON FURY vs. ANTHONY JOSHUA

It seems Wilder is out of the picture one minute, and Fury won’t ever face him again. The next minute he’s back in the picture, and conversations with Joshua don’t go well.

Whatever the story truly is, questions on Fury’s role will begin. That’s unless he adopts a more amicable public persona regarding the huge UK Pay Per View.

Stating that he will never compete in British soil again won’t help matters as most of the home contingent of supporters are shocked that the bout won’t happen in their backyard.

Las Vegas is his new home, according to Fury. But didn’t he have an event lined up in London just last December. A contradiction in itself.







Regarding Anthony Joshua, the unified champion is not openly worried about a deal getting done with Fury. He also has Oleksandr Usyk as a back-up anyway.

Should the Fury encounter prove too challenging to complete following a recent row between Hearn, Arum, and Todd DuBoef, Joshua vs. Usyk would most likely transpire in the summer.

Wilder may well then his trilogy wish against Fury around the same time in Nevada.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.