Srisaket Sor Rungvisai aims for Estrada vs. Gonzalez II winner

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai kicks off this week’s action in Thailand searching for a 50th pro win against Kwanthai Sithmorseng live on DAZN from 9.30pm ET tonight – and the Thai legend wants to make a big statement before sitting back the next day and watching Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman Gonzalez go to war for the second time in Dallas on Saturday night, knowing he’s in line to face the winner.

Rungvisai is looking to get back to World champion status having lost his WBC World Super-Flyweight strap to Estrada in LA in April 2019. The 34 year old responded to that defeat with a pair of wins on home soil in 2020, and knows that a milestone win against Sithmorseng would be the perfect preparation for a trilogy fight with the winner in Dallas.

“I am not only preparing to fight Kwanthai, but also for the Estrada and Chocolatito winner,” said Rungvisai, who scaled 114.7 lbs, with Sithmorseng weighing 114.9lbs. “I’m not overlooking Kwanthai, but I’m confident that I will beat him.

“He’s a very well-rounded boxer with great experience, who has fought at World level, but I am confident that my 50th win will be impressive. I am the stronger man, but I can’t afford to overlook him.

“Their first fight was very competitive. Ultimately, I think it will come down to their preparation and the fighter with the best conditioning will win.

“Both of my fights with Chocolatito were extremely entertaining, if I am to fight him next for a third time, I’ll do it again and become a three-time World champion.

“My second fight against Estrada was very close. I accept the judges favored him, but if it’s him for the trilogy I will beat him.

“They are legends of the sport. It’s great for the division the best fight the best and I obviously include myself in that list. It can only help elevate the 115lbs division to become one of the more popular weight classes in the game.”

