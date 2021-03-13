Saul Sanchez looks forward to Frank Gonzalez clash on March 19

Thompson Boxing Promotions’, Saul “The Beast” Sanchez (15-1, 8 KOs), will make his 2021 debut on Friday, March 19th, when he takes on Frank “El Castigador” Gonzalez (8-1, 4 KOs), in a bout scheduled for 10-rounds.

On the line will be the WBA Fedecentro Bantamweight title, which will take place at the Bryan Glazer Family JCC in Tampa, Florida, as part of an All-Star Boxing card that will be televised live on Telemundo. Telecast begins at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

Sanchez, who was last in action on Thompson’s 3.2.1 Boxing series in December, in which he beat Mario Hernandez, is looking to climb the rankings with a win.

“I am thankful for my promoter Thompson Boxing, and my team, especially Manny Robles, for keeping me busy after my last win,” said Sanchez. “I am feeling better than ever, and I’m looking forward to what a win will do for my career. My main goal is to come out victorious and catapult myself into the world title mix.”

“Saul is getting close to big opportunities and his last win against Mario Hernandez showed it,” said TBP promoter Ken Thompson. “We have very big hopes on what Saul can do in the world of boxing and we’re expecting to see him do big things next Friday in Florida.”

“Saul Sanchez is the perfect example of a Thompson Boxing fighter,” said Alex Camponovo, Thompson Boxing’s general manager. “He is gritty, game, and tough. He lost a close fight but is not defined by it, and now is fighting even better than ever. Saul is coming along perfectly and we’re excited about his upcoming bout.”