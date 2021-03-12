Tyson Fury a ticking time bomb as AJ proves hard to deal with yet again

Mikey Williams

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is currently on holiday and sliding back into old habits that could once again threaten his boxing career.

Fury is drinking alcohol and avoiding real training as he continues to await news of a fight with British rival Anthony Joshua.

As with Joshua’s negotiations with Deontay Wilder in 2018, Fury and his team have found it challenging to deal with the unified ruler.

Wilder ended up missing out after wasting months of his time, eventually facing Fury in a Pay Per View clash that took minutes to agree.

Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn hold a reputation for talking big fight talk. But ultimately, they are yet to come through against the two most prominent names.

Unless this clash gets over the line soon, the blame will lie on Joshua’s shoulders. An undisputed collapse would have happened twice in a row.

Shelly Finkel outlined in entirely transparent terms what went down between Joshua and Wilder as their fight fell apart three years ago this summer.

“First of all, I want to make it clear that Deontay Wilder wants this fight more than Anthony Joshua does,” Finkel exclusively told World Boxing News at the time.

“This is evidenced by the fact that Wilder accepted a flat purse. This situation is unheard of for a fight of this magnitude.

“He also has accepted to fight Anthony Joshua in the UK, while Anthony Joshua did not take a $50 million-dollar offer (which Joshua originally asked for) plus a percentage to fight Wilder in the U.S.

“When I state something is a fact, I have written proof to back it up. I dare Eddie to do the same.

“To clear up one other fallacy, Eddie knows that they have a written term sheet from us which details our $50 million-dollar offer for Anthony Joshua to fight Deontay Wilder in the U.S.

“We have never received from them a response to this term sheet.

“Below is the correct chronology of where we are with the contract for the Anthony Joshua Deontay Wilder mega-fight:

“June 11, 2018, Deontay Wilder accepted Matchroom’s offer to fight Anthony Joshua in the UK. Deontay’s move took Matchroom by surprise, never thinking that Wilder would accept their below-market offer.

“Shortly after Eddie Hearn went public saying that we would receive a contract by Friday, June 15th. When in fact, we did not receive a contract until late on Monday, June 18th. On Tuesday, June 19th, we requested clarification of two points.

“They did not respond. I requested to Matchroom again on Thursday, June 21st, and we finally received a response on Friday, June 22nd.

“Two days later, on Sunday, June 24th, I sent them a letter acknowledging Eddie’s email of June 22, telling them they would have the contract back by Friday, June 29th.

“Since the contract did not state the date or the venue, I also asked for that information.”

TYSON FURY TICKING TIME BOMB

Fans may now begin to get a picture of what could be going on behind the scenes. A frustrated Fury is already out of action for over a year.

Mediation to face Wilder again could be revisited out of the blue if the Joshua deal stalls before it’s too late.

Should ticking time bomb Tyson Fury stay in this party lifestyle too long – we all know what could happen there.

The views expressed in this article are that of the Editor, Phil Jay. WBN celebrated its 10th Anniversary on August 1st, 2020, and is the top-visited independent boxing news website in the world.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.