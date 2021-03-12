Fighter who shook Floyd Mayweather to the core set for bare-knuckle fight

Al Bello

Floyd Mayweather was only hurt a minute amount of time during his formidable career, but one of those opponents will cross codes.

DeMarcus Corley, who fought Mayweather in 2004 and had him in big trouble, will try his hand in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

‘Chop Chop’ will battle Reggie Barnett in his debut without gloves.

Seventeen years ago, Corley almost caused a stunning upset in a turn of events that could have changed the boxing landscape forever.

In the fourth round of their Atlantic City bout, Corley clobbered Mayweather and followed up when the ‘Money’ man, then known as ‘Pretty Boy,’ wobbled backward.

Corley pinned Mayweather on the ropes, but he managed to survive. He later won on points and had Corley on the canvas more than once.

After the fight, Corley admitted Mayweather was a cut above.

“Floyd had hand speed that I couldn’t match,” he said. “Me being the first southpaw he fought, one of the tactics he learned was when fighting a southpaw, you have to break your opponent down, starting with the body first.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER POST-FIGHT

In his post-fight interview, Mayweather gave Corley his props.

“Chop Chop was a tough opponent, and I knew coming up I had to show my power,” said the five-weight ex-pound-for-pound king.

“I got a granite chin. He caught me with a good shot, and I shook it off,” he added.

An old-school fighter, Corley has fought 85 times in the boxing ring, losing 33 and winning 51 with one draw.

His record reads like a whos who of the super lightweight and welterweight divisions over the years.

Now, he tries his hand at something new at the age of 46. The Barnett opportunity comes two years after his last professional contest.

Back in March 2019, Corley lost to undefeated prospect Custio Clayton. He previously lost to Mykal Fox and old foe Vivian Harris.