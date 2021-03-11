Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach set as Antonio Tarver makes comeback

Esther Lin

Former world super lightweight champion Regis Prograis will face Ivan Redkach on April 17 alongside ex-heavyweight Antonio Tarver.

World Boxing News previously revealed the clash.

WBN contacted Chris Van Heerden last week, who stated Prograis was sparring with him in preparation for Redkach.

The battle has now been confirmed for Triller Fight Club, taking place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Prograis (25-1, 21 KOs) won the WBA’s 140-pound belt in April 2019 when he stopped Kiryl Relikh.

He suffered his first career loss six months later when he dropped a majority decision to Josh Taylor in the finale of a World Boxing Super Series Tournament.

“I’m very excited to be fighting on this card,” said Prograis. “It’s a whole different type of fan base, and I plan on giving the fans a night to remember.

“Triller Fight Club has been changing the game, and I’m bringing my A-game to help progress this new platform.”

Redkach (23-5, 18 KOs) last fought in January, losing a unanimous decision against Danny Garcia in New York.

He defeated former world champion Devon Alexander, on June 1, 2019, with a sixth-round TKO in San Jacinto, California, for a third successive victory.

He began his pro career in 2009, earning wins in his first 18 decisions.

“I am built differently – a champion, refusing to take anything but a win,” said Redkach. “I will not stop until I have my victory, and there is nothing that will get in my way.

“My mindset separates me from the rest.”

ANTONIO TARVER

Also featuring is former pound-for-pound star Antonio Tarver, 52, who makes his long-awaited return six years away.

The Rocky Balboa star faces heavyweight MMA Bad Boy Frank Mir.

“It’s been a long-time coming. 52 is 52,” said Tarver. “Facts are facts. As pound for pound the best heavyweight of my time, I am bringing it.

“Mir is a great fighter, but I hope he’s training hard because I’m coming at him like a freight train and one that is unstoppable.”

Tarver (31-6-1) held multiple light heavyweight world championships, including the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and Ring magazine titles.

Also, the IBO light heavyweight and cruiserweight crowns.

As an amateur, Tarver represented the United States at the 1996 Olympics, winning a bronze medal in the light heavyweight division.

Tarver remains the only boxer in history to have won gold at the Pan Am Games, World Championships, and U.S. Nationals all in the same year.

Outside of boxing, Tarver starred as “Mason ‘The Line’ Dixon,” the heavyweight champion in the 2006 film Rocky Balboa.

FRANK MIR

Mir will make his boxing debut and most recently competed for Bellator MMA in the heavyweight division.

He formerly competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for sixteen years.

A former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, he holds the record for the most finishes and the most submission victories in UFC Heavyweight history.

Mir possessed the longest uninterrupted tenure of any UFC fighter, from 2001 to 2016.

He was also the first man to knock out and submit the legendary Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira.

“I’m a competitor. I have been all my life,” said Mir. “I’ll take on challenges to grow and better myself as a person.

“I have always wanted to test myself in the boxing ring, so when this opportunity arose, I jumped on it.

“I will prove that MMA training, in fact, makes us the best boxers, and I stand for all MMA fans and fighters.

“This isn’t just a boxing match. This is the one that will finally prove the skill and dedication of all MMA fighters.”