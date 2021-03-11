Floyd Mayweather quaking? – Triller card ‘expected to shatter PPV records’

Mayweather Fitness

The PPV record held by boxing legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao is under threat, according to new kids on the block, Triller.

Their upcoming card, which sees a controversial entrepreneur WBN has covered in the past due to a controversial ranking by the World Boxing Association, takes place on Triller next month.

Joe Fournier, who amassed an 8-0 record against also-ran opponents but still gained a top ten rating, has been confirmed for a card topped by a YouTuber.

In a press release on Thursday, Triller said the, ‘Fight Card Expected To Shatter PPV Records at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta’ after Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. smashed into the top ten list last year.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER vs PACQUIAO

Floyd Mayweather currently holds the record Pay Per View sales for his battle with Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

At present, looking at the bill, which features boxers including Regis Prograis, Ivan Redkach, and Antonio Tarver, it’s not likely that Mayweather and Pacquiao are quaking in their boots, though.

A London-born entrepreneur in the fitness space, Fournier took up boxing professionally in 2015. He is returning to the ring after a three-year absence.

Fournier won the vacant WBA International light heavyweight belt by defeating Wilmer Mejia in the Dominican Republic’s eighth round. With the win, he moved up to 11th in the rankings.

He made his debut in the light heavyweight division against Jorge Burgos in the Dominican Republic. Fournier then defeated Manuel Regalado and Pedro Sencion before stopping Bela Juhasz in London on May 21, 2016.

Reykon is one of the rising Latin stars in the world of reggaeton music. In the past ten years, he has numerous hit singles and his first studio album in 2018, “El Lidér.”

April 17 will be his first professional bout.

Fournier, from the United Kingdom, will challenge music icon and worldwide star Reykon.







TRILLER

The event happens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on April 17.

In the U.S. and Canada, fans can order via cable/satellite. Globally, FITE’s PPV platform will once again power the central hub of the event, TrillerFightClub.com.

Fans worldwide can buy the digital event via FITE.tv, any of the FITE mobile/OTT/Smart TV platforms, or directly from the TrillerFightClub.com website features fight news, announcements, promotional videos, and a digital portal to buy the event.

The Fight Club is a partnership between Triller and Snoop Dogg. Ryan Kavanaugh spearheads it.