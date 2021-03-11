EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder retirement suggestions branded ‘silliness’

World Boxing News can exclusively confirm that big-punching former heavyweight champion of the world Deontay Wilder is going nowhere.

Rumors Wilder is ready to step away from the ring were dismissed by co-manager Shelly Finkel when contacted by WBN on Wednesday evening.

The New Yorker was irked at the mere suggestion that ‘The Bronze Bomber’ was even considering hanging up his gloves.

“I don’t know where this silliness comes from, but Deontay Wilder is not retiring,” Finkel told WBN.

Finkel last spoke to WBN in December when he stated that ‘the mediation between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury has not yet ended.’

Since then, Wilder has moved on to make a statement on his future.

“I’d love to fight guys I haven’t fought, you know, the ones at the top which I haven’t fought,” Wilder said on Instagram Live.

“That’s what I want. I know that’s lame, a little bit, to not name a name. But anyone I haven’t faced at the top, that’s you (so not Tyson Fury or Luis Ortiz).”

Despite this clarification, the lack of movement on Wilder’s next fight has led to speculation the American could bow out before embarking on the redemption of his most recent loss.

Tyson Fury stopped Wilder in seven rounds, and once the dust settled, all hell broke loose.

Allegations of glove-tampering, water-spiking, and towel-throwing conspiracies led to the firing of head trainer Mark Breland.

Wilder is now eyeing a new coach to work alongside long-time co-manager Jay Deas.

DEONTAY WILDER COMEBACK PLAN

As WBN revealed recently, a massive Pay Per View fight with Andy Ruiz Jr. is firmly in Al Haymon’s mind for the latter part of 2021.

Both fighters need to beat their respective foes in the coming months to move one step closer to making it a reality.

Ruiz will battle Chris Arreola in an April PPV bow on FOX. At the same time, Wilder could face either Charles Martin, Robert Helenius, or another Premier Boxing Champions heavyweight to get himself back in the win column







Haymon also wants a title or championship eliminator to be on the line. Therefore, waiting for Fury vs. Anthony Joshua’s first installment to be in the books is key to any sanctioning.

Fury and Joshua hold all the belts between them but could drop at least a couple once their first undisputed meeting is out of the way.

Wilder vs. Ruiz Jr. could then be in the frame to be a number one contender encounter – at the very least.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.