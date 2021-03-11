Artur Beterbiev vs. Adam Deines finds UK broadcast home on March 20

BoxNation and Premier Sports have today announced live coverage of the rescheduled fight between Artur Beterbiev (15-0-0) and Adam Deines (19-1-1) for the unified light heavyweight championship of the world, with the WBC & IBF belts on the line.

This is the fifth planned date after jumping from September 25th to October 9th, the parties involved finally settled on October 23rd, only for Beterbiev to suffer a broken rib. January 30th was agreed after this only for Beterbiev to test positive for COVID with March 20th eventually finalised in a special Russian homecoming.

Artur Beterbiev steps into a ring in Russia for the very first time with an undefeated record of 15 wins, zero loses and 0 draws, 15 of those wins coming by the way of knock out. Beterbiev has represented Russia at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics before moving in 2013 to Montreal to pursue his professional career. German Adam Deines will make his way to the ring with a record of 19 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw, with 10 of those wins by knock out.

Beterbiev commenting on the fight in January, “I am excited to finally have a date for the fight. Now that COVID-19 and the injury are behind me, I am able to prepare well and put on a great show for boxing fans.”

Live broadcast of the event from Moscow, Russia begins at 5pm GMT on BoxNation and Premier Sports 2 with the main event expected at approximately 8pm. The co-feature not expected before 7.05pm sees an international welterweight bout between former WBA “regular” welterweight champion Alexander Besputin (13-0, 9 KO’s), who has been inactive since November 2019 v Argentinian Maximiliano Ricardo Veron (12-3, 4 KO’s).

Further fights on the undercard include the WBA Continental Super Lightweight Title between Khariton Agrba (4-0, 1 KO) and Jesus Cuadro (19-7, 15 KO) and the Silver Super Middleweight title between Pavil Sylyagin (6-0, 4 KO) and Azizbek Abdugofurov (13-0, 5 KO)

New customers signing up to watch this event can do so easily via the Premier Sports website. More upcoming fights for April are expected to be announced shortly.