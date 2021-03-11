Anthony Joshua reveals ‘warm-up act’ Tyson Fury’s trilogy retirement plan

JD Sports

Anthony Joshua has revealed Tyson Fury’s retirement plan as the pair gear up for a massive undisputed clash for all the top division belts.

Joshua has engaged in fighting talk and branded Fury a ‘warm-up act’ ahead of their potential heavyweight clash later this year.

Fury wants a two-bout saga with Joshua before a trilogy battle with; not Deontay Wilder – but Derek Chisora.

These startling claims come from Joshua as he dissected his latest victory with Savage Dan.

“He (Fury) can bring whatever he wants. It doesn’t matter to me,” Joshua told JD Sports.

“The press conference antics, the fight antics, the hands behind the back, I love that stuff that’s all part of it you know that’s his job, but my job is to close the show.

“He’s a warm-up act and there to do all that stuff. Ultimately, my job is to close the show. That’s all that matters.

TYSON FURY RETIREMENT

“For him, he said that after he fights me, then maybe a fight with Chisora (again), and he’s ready to go off into the sunset.

“For me, I’ve still got so much more I want to do in this boxing game. The road to undisputed is part of the journey. It’s not the end of the journey.

“That’s why I know I will get past this fight because I’m looking past him. I want more, and this isn’t where this stops.

“The fight, god-willing, will be this year. I’m saying it is going to be this year, I’m going to speak into existence, and I will be victorious.”

Fury and Joshua are still attempting to iron out several sticking points in their pain-staking negotiations despite yet another confirmation of an ‘agreement’ recently.

The truth is, the deal is not straightforward, and both are risking their UK battle’s undisputed status by this long delay.

Hopefully, a confirmation will come this month as Oleksandr Usyk pushes the WBO to give him his awaited shot at their heavyweight championship.

AJ was speaking to JD as part of their Road to Undisputed series.