Hector Tanajara replaced by Alberto Machado for March 18 headliner

Ring City USA, the new sports media startup that debuted its Thursday night boxing series in November 2020, announced today a change in the headliner of its March 18 event, their second of three cards during its residency in Puerto Rico.

With the previously announced Hector Tanajara unable to fight due to an illness, former super featherweight Alberto Machado, (22-2, 18 KO), will now face hard-hitting Mexican contender Angel ‘Tashiro’ Fierro, (17-1-1, 13 KOs), of San Diego, Calif. in a ten-round main event clash, highlighting the latest chapter of the iconic Puerto Rico vs. Mexico ring rivalry.

The event emanates from the famed Alberque Olimpico (Olympic Center) in Salinas, P.R.

Fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico, Fierro returns to battle following a ninth-round knockout of Alexis Reyes on October 16, 2020.

Since turning pro in 2015, the 22-year-old has flashed an aggressive fighting style which is highlighted by six career first-round knockouts.

The next two Ring City USA events (March 18 and March 25) are televised in the United States and Puerto Rico on NBC Sports Network and the NBC Sports app on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT with undercard action streaming live on Twitch.

The full card, which will be announced shortly, will be available on Twitch outside of the United States.