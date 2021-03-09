Shinard Bunch scores unanimous decision over Cameron Krael

This past Saturday night, Shinard Bunch won a tough eight-round unanimous decision over veteran Cameron Krael in the featured bout of a five-bout card at The Sportsplex in Feasterville, Pa.

The show was promoted by RDR Promotions.

It was a rugged battle as Krael was able to get a lot of things done by boxing, and working behind a nice long jab from the outside. Bunch, who has been the most active fighter in the sport, as he was making his fourth ring appearance of 2021, was aggressive and giving just as much (if not a little more) then he was getting.

Both fighters fought at a nice pace and had good work-rates, which provided very few lapses in action, A lot of the rounds were close, but where Bunch was able to create space for himself was in a the middle rounds, where Krael did not throw as many punches as he did in other rounds..

In the end, Bunch took the decision 79-73, 78-74 and 77-75 to raise his mark to 14-1. Krael of Las Vegas is 17-18-3.

Rashiem Jefferson Jr. remained undefeated with a 2nd round stoppage over Darel Harris in a scheduled six-round featherweight fight.

Jefferson dominated the action, and the fight stopped with a hard punch that hurt Harris at 1:56.

Jefferson of Philadelphia is 5-0 with one stoppage. Harris of Sarasota, FL is 3-20-2.

Nahir Albright stopped William Parra Smith in round two of a scheduled six-round lightweight bout.

Albright scored a knockdown in round two, and the fight was stopped at after a big flurry from Albright at 1:51.

Albright of Sicklerville, NJ is 10-1 with four knockouts. Smith of Anchorage, Alaska is 3-6-1.

Edgar Joe Cortes stopped Michael Stoute in round five of a scheduled six-round bantamweight contest.

Cortes dropped Stoute twice in round five. The fight was stopped after Stout got to his feet after the 2nd knockdown, and the fight was stopped by the corner at 1:21.

Stoute of Vineland, NJ is 7-6-1 with one knockout. Stoute of Long Island, NY is 3-3-1.



Nasir Mickens remained undefeated with a four-round unanimous decision over Nathan Benichou in a junior lightweight bout.

Mickens scored a knockdown in round two. Benichou was deducted two points for spitting out his mouthpiece.

Mickens of Philadelphia won by scores of 39-35, 38-36 and 37-36 and is now 2-0. Benichou of Mexico via France is 2-3.

RDR Promotions will be back at The Sportsplex in Feasterville, PA with a great night of boxing on Saturday, April 3rd.