Poland gearing up for AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships next month

Poland is getting closer to the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships, which take place in the city of Kielce on April 10-24.

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) has been working for several months to make the competition happen on time with all necessary safety measures.

AIBA delegation had a site visit to Kielce at the first week of March. The delegation inspected the venue, which meets all the standards to host the tournament, as well as checked hotels and logistics.

‘The advancement of organization work will allow the AIBA Youth Men’s & Women’s World Boxing Championships in Kielce to be held at a high level,’ the LOC Managing Director Roman Slagiowski said.

He also informed that the teams can gain combat practice during the training camp organized on the eve of the Championships in Poland. The country will host the Cetniewo Youth Camp 2021 in the Central Sport Centre – Olympic Preparation Centre in Wladyslawowo. The 10-days long training camp will be a great option for the youth national teams to train together and support the final stage of the preparations for the major tournament.

‘For interested federations, we have prepared the opportunity to participate in a training camp at the Olympic preparation center in Cetniewo from March 31 to April 10. This camp will be held under security conditions in accordance with the Covid-19 protocol,’ he added.

All of the participating team members need to show negative Covid-19 PCR test translated into English not older than 72 hours upon arrival.

The Hungarian Boxing Association hosted a similar training camp before the last edition of the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships in August 2018 which was a great success. Many of the National Federations decided to attend in the camp including the United States, India, Australia, Thailand and many others.