WBC Top 40 Heavyweight Ratings (Mar ’21): Why is Deontay Wilder top?

Ryan Hafey

American puncher Deontay Wilder remains at number one in the World Boxing Council heavyweight ratings despite a year passing since his last fight.

That outing was also a defeat. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ went down in seven rounds to current ruler Tyson Fury, but there is a reason for Wilder staying at the summit.

Due to Fury promising Wilder the third bout, the number one position will remain occupied by the former champion.

Until something gets resolved, the Alabama Slammer stays at the summit. He will undoubtedly expect compensation if Fury walks away to face Anthony Joshua.

Not only will that be monetary, but Wilder will be promised a shot at the title over the next twelve months, provided he faces the interim title-holder.

That situation will dissolve later this month when belt holder Alexander Povetkin goes up against Dillian Whyte in a Gilbraltor rematch.

DEONTAY WILDER vs. ANDY RUIZ JR.

As WBN reported first, Al Haymon wants Deontay Wilder to battle Andy Ruiz Jr. on Pay Per View by the end of the year. Therefore, Wilder may have to head straight into a comeback with the winner of Povetkin vs. Whyte 2 to give his clash with Ruiz a title boost.

Wilder vs. Ruiz Jr. would then become a final eliminator for the Fury vs. Joshua saga winner.

Oleksander Usyk is still second in the rankings.

Despite this, the Ukrainian is pinning his hopes on a vacant WBO shot. Once this comes to fruition, the WBC will remove Usyk and Joe Joyce from the top ten.

WBC Heavyweight Ratings – March 2021

Champion: Tyson Fury

Interim: Alexander Povetkin

1 Deontay Wilder US

2 Oleksandr Usyk Ukraine

3 Luis Ortiz Cuba

4 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US

5 Joe Joyce GB SILVER/EBU/BBBofC/COMM

6 Dillian Whyte Jamaica/GB

7 Joseph Parker New Zealand

8 Michael Hunter US

9 Filip Hrgovic Croatia

10 Charles Martin US

11 Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US

12 Agit Kabayel Germany

13 Tony Yoka France

14 Frank Sanchez Cuba AMERICAS *CBP/P

15 Dereck Chisora GB

VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF





16 Kubrat Pulev Bulgaria

17 Carlos Takam Cameroon

18 Daniel Dubois GB

19 Robert Helenius Finland

20 Martin Bakole Congo/GB INTL

21 Adam Kownacki US

22 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF

23 Hughie Fury GB

24 Murat Gassiev Russia

25 Otto Wallin Sweden

26 Dominic Breazeale US

27 Simon Kean Canada

28 Zhilei Zhang China

29 Michael Coffie US

30 Hussein Muhamed Germany

31 Junior Fa New Zealand

32 Steven Shaw US

33 Nathan Gorman GB

34 Sergey Kuzmin Russia

35 Jermaine Franklin US

36 Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO

37 Cassius Chaney US

38 Joe Cusumano US USNBC

39 Peter Kadiru Germany YOUTH

40 Jack Mulowayi Congo/Belgium ABU

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.