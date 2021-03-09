WBC Top 40 Heavyweight Ratings (Mar ’21): Why is Deontay Wilder top?

American puncher Deontay Wilder remains at number one in the World Boxing Council heavyweight ratings despite a year passing since his last fight.
That outing was also a defeat. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ went down in seven rounds to current ruler Tyson Fury, but there is a reason for Wilder staying at the summit.
Due to Fury promising Wilder the third bout, the number one position will remain occupied by the former champion.
Until something gets resolved, the Alabama Slammer stays at the summit. He will undoubtedly expect compensation if Fury walks away to face Anthony Joshua.
Not only will that be monetary, but Wilder will be promised a shot at the title over the next twelve months, provided he faces the interim title-holder.
That situation will dissolve later this month when belt holder Alexander Povetkin goes up against Dillian Whyte in a Gilbraltor rematch.
As WBN reported first, Al Haymon wants Deontay Wilder to battle Andy Ruiz Jr. on Pay Per View by the end of the year. Therefore, Wilder may have to head straight into a comeback with the winner of Povetkin vs. Whyte 2 to give his clash with Ruiz a title boost.
Wilder vs. Ruiz Jr. would then become a final eliminator for the Fury vs. Joshua saga winner.
Oleksander Usyk is still second in the rankings.
Despite this, the Ukrainian is pinning his hopes on a vacant WBO shot. Once this comes to fruition, the WBC will remove Usyk and Joe Joyce from the top ten.
1 Deontay Wilder US
2 Oleksandr Usyk Ukraine
3 Luis Ortiz Cuba
4 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US
5 Joe Joyce GB SILVER/EBU/BBBofC/COMM
6 Dillian Whyte Jamaica/GB
7 Joseph Parker New Zealand
8 Michael Hunter US
9 Filip Hrgovic Croatia
10 Charles Martin US
11 Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US
12 Agit Kabayel Germany
13 Tony Yoka France
14 Frank Sanchez Cuba AMERICAS *CBP/P
15 Dereck Chisora GB
16 Kubrat Pulev Bulgaria
17 Carlos Takam Cameroon
18 Daniel Dubois GB
19 Robert Helenius Finland
20 Martin Bakole Congo/GB INTL
21 Adam Kownacki US
22 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF
23 Hughie Fury GB
24 Murat Gassiev Russia
25 Otto Wallin Sweden
26 Dominic Breazeale US
27 Simon Kean Canada
28 Zhilei Zhang China
29 Michael Coffie US
30 Hussein Muhamed Germany
31 Junior Fa New Zealand
32 Steven Shaw US
33 Nathan Gorman GB
34 Sergey Kuzmin Russia
35 Jermaine Franklin US
36 Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO
37 Cassius Chaney US
38 Joe Cusumano US USNBC
39 Peter Kadiru Germany YOUTH
40 Jack Mulowayi Congo/Belgium ABU
Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.