Claressa Shields Pay Per View surpasses all pre-event sales expectations

Salita Promotions

Though final numbers are still coming in, the sometimes beleaguered sport of women’s boxing has reason for optimism today, International Women’s Day, as the historic “SUPERWOMEN: SHIELDS VS. DICAIRE” all-female pay-per-view event last Friday night (March 5), featuring two-time Olympic gold medalist and boxing superstar Claressa Shields, has already surpassed all projected sales expectations.

Held at the Dort Financial Center in Shields’ hometown of Flint, Michigan, and broadcast live globally, SUPERWOMEN: SHIELDS VS. DICAIRE saw Shields cap off a night of entertaining female fights by cementing herself in sports history as the first boxer in the four-belt era to be crowned an undisputed world champion in two separate weight divisions.

By virtue of her shutout 10-round victory over previous IBF Champion Dicaire, Shields now also reigns supreme as the unified WBC, WBO, IBF and WBA Super Junior Middleweight World Champion.

The night’s two primary organizers, Shields promoter, Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions and Mark Taffet, President of Mark Taffet Media LLC and Manager of Shields, say they hope the reassuring sales numbers are a sign of changing times for women’s sports that will help encourage other promoters to buy into the possibility of more female-centric boxing events in the future.

“On the weekend of International Women’s Day, Claressa Shields accomplished another first for any man or woman in the long history of boxing. That coupled with her two Olympic Gold Medals and status as a three-division world champion, prove Claressa is a real-life Superwoman!

“From a young girl growing up in Flint to a woman winning her second undisputed world championship with the whole world watching, Claressa has showed what is possible for female athletes and for women’s boxing. I am honored to be involved in her Herstoric career and I want to wish women around the world a happy and meaningful International Women’s Day.”

“I am proud to be associated with women’s rights trailblazer Claressa Shields,” added Taffet. “Just 25 years young and already accomplishing, in the Olympics and in the professional boxing ranks, what no man has ever done. Claressa continually uses her platform and broad shoulders to stand tall for all women and demand equality across the board.

“On this International Women’s Day, I am thankful that Claressa Shields is championing the cause and continuing to make measurable and demonstrable progress in her advocacy of women’s boxing. Today and every day, men and women everywhere should stand beside Claressa as she transcends boxing and makes true societal change.”