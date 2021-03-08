Ricky Medina now 9-0 following his latest dominant victory

TMB Promotions

Last night, Prince Ranch Boxing’s featherweight prospect, Ricky “El Castigo” Medina of San Antonio, TX, continued his winning ways by picking up a dominant unanimous decision in Reynosa, Mexico.

Medina defeated Jose Alfredo Cobos (7-4-2, 2 KOs) by way of unanimous decision, improving his unbeaten record to (9-0, 6 KOs). Scorecards read 60-54 across the board.

In the opening round, Medina landed a couple of powerful check left hooks that rocked Cobos, forcing him to get on his bike, and run for the remainder of the fight. Medina showed multiple facets to his game, as after rocking his opponent, he was able to stay patient, and stick to the game plan.

“I hurt him early, but he was tricky and knew how to survive,” said Medina after the fight. “This was a great learning experience and now I know I am ready for the next level. I’m hoping to get right back in the ring as soon as possible.”

“Medina is maturing nicely with these tough fights in Mexico,” stated Greg Hannley, CEO of Prince Ranch Boxing. “Medina has developed great and is getting the rounds needed to get better. Medina has proven that he is poised and able to stick to a strategy, showing signs of a high-level fighter, with a great boxing IQ.”

“Medina has a great fan-friendly style and he is now ready for a nice step-up fight,” said Rick Morones, President of TMB Promotions, who promotes Medina. “Because he’s only 20-years old, we have plenty of time to build him up. It is a true privilege to be a part of this journey with Medina. We started from the ground up, and now with hard work, we’re going to the top.”

Medina, who is building on his winning momentum, is now setting his sights on his home state of Texas, hoping to be a part of a card during the state’s reopening period.

“I am really excited about the state’s reopening in Texas, and I would love to get on a card when the fans are in-attendance,” Medina concluded. “I love entertaining the fans and that is my goal for this rest of this year. If a big fight comes to San Antonio, or any part of Texas, I’ll be ready to go.”