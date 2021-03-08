Floyd Mayweather must choose from enhanced legacy or YouTuber money

Frank Micelotta

Five-weight world champion Floyd Mayweather has to decide whether his exhibition deal will ultimately enhance his legacy over time.

The first-ballot Hall of Famer, whose induction is next year, is in constant danger of damaging his reputation among the sport’s die-hard fans.

Continued links to sharing the ring with YouTubers do little to excite those whose opinions Mayweather craves the most.

Before the biggest fight of his career against Manny Pacquiao in 2015, Floyd Mayweather made a distinct point of thanking the writers who covered his boxing stint when addressing them directly.

He said: “The only thing I can do is take it one day at a time. When the fight gets here, I will go out there. I’ll do what I do best, which is to fight.

“I want to thank all the writers for being here. Some have been around since I was 10-years-old, some have been here for my 19 years in this sport.

“I’m thankful for all the writers. Whether the stories were good stories or bad, you guys kept me relevant for 19 years.

“This fight is about one fighter who is at the top fighting another soldier who is at the top. It’s about giving you guys excitement.

“We don’t know how this fight will play out, but I believe in my skills. I think I am going to be victorious.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER RECOGNITION

Mayweather consistently fought the best because he wanted that end of career recognition.

When his induction announcement took place, Mayweather was relieved. He was worried about being on that sheet of paper the first time of asking.

“I’ve been waiting for this call for most of my life. It finally came. I’m a first-ballot Hall of Famer. God has been good to me, and I can finally rest now. This chapter of my life is complete,” he stated.

Therefore, Mayweather respects not only the fans but the media’s opinions of him. If he follows through with a YouTuber fight, this will do nothing to enhance his legacy long-term.







It’s feared it will only detract from his real achievements. Those extensive titles and awards over the years will only get better with age.

But if Floyd keeps getting back into the ring solely for the money and without consideration about who he shares his considerable platform with, it’s going to take longer and longer for those future accolades to come.

The views expressed in this article are that of the Editor, Phil Jay. WBN celebrated its 10th Anniversary on August 1st, 2020, and is the top-visited independent boxing news website in the world.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.