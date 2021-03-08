Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. heavyweight Pay Per View eyed for 2021

World Boxing News understands that former world heavyweight champions Deontay Wilder and the returning Andy Ruiz Jr. have the makings of a blockbuster meeting in late 2021.

Long-reigning WBC ruler Wilder and ex-unified king Ruiz Jr. are Al Haymon’s premier top division stars but are currently out of the title picture.

Losing to Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua over three months from December 2019 to February 2020, both are yet to get back in the ring.

Haymon has already arranged for Ruiz to battle Chris Arreola in April, potentially on Pay Per View, to build Mexico’s first-ever heavyweight champion onto the United States platform.

Wilder is already there, having fought three of his last four bouts on a box office level. Therefore, Haymon can build Wilder vs. Ruiz this year, provided they win their comeback outings in the spring.

Ruiz has to get past Arreola and look good doing it. Simultaneously, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ is rumored to be considering Charles Martin or Robert Helenius in his comeback in May or June.

Two triumphs then lead nicely to Wilder vs. Ruiz Jr. by November or December at a world-famous venue.

FINAL ELIMINATOR

WBN also believes the fight could be a final eliminator for a crack at a world title or even have a slim chance for a vacant championship.

Fury and Joshua remain locked in long-winded talks over an undisputed clash. Once the first encounter is out of the way, either could vacate belts immediately.

The IBF and WBO are likely to be relinquished if Fury wins. Indeed, the WBO whatever happens in that battle. Haymon would need to pull off some miracle, though, to snatch a belt for the contest.

Oleksandr Usyk and Joe Joyce are at the head of the queue for the WBO. But the WBO could be where the eliminator opportunity lies.







DEONTAY WILDER vs. ANDY RUIZ JR

Andy Ruiz is ranked four, and Deontay Wilder is rated nine with the WBO. Lobbying for that to be for the number one spot – at least – makes total sense.

Third-placed Joseph Parker might have something to say, having just beaten five-ranked Junior Fa recently, though.

Furthermore, a WBC final eliminator is off the table because Alexander Povetkin would be first in line for that honor.

There’s work to do for Haymon to get all his ducks in a row for the PPV event, although the fight happening in the last two months of the year remains a big play.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.