Chris Algieri, Jessie Vargas break down Gonzalez vs. Estrada II

Jessie Vargas and Chris Algieri expect a war in the unification rematch between Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez when they clash at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas next Saturday night, live worldwide on DAZN.

Estrada and Chocolatito first met in November 2012 with Chocolatito successfully defending his WBA World Light-Flyweight title in LA, and now they clash again up at Super-Flyweight with Estrada putting the WBC and Ring Magazine straps on the line and Chocolatito bringing his WBA belt to the party.

Former World rulers Vargas and Algieri broke down the keys to victory for both men, with the pair predicting a classic war in the Lone Star State – with Vargas liking the power in both hands from Estrada and Algieri picks the right hand as the weapon of choice for Chocolatito.

“Estrada is the complete package, just like Chocolatito is, but Estrada has to be smart in this fight,” said Vargas. “They are very much alike, offensive fighters that just want to come in and throw, throw, throw.

“Estrada has a bit of a different gameplay because he likes to load up with his punches, it’s either a right uppercut, left uppercut, right hook or left hook – that’s every power punch available and he has power in both hands and is very versatile – but he doesn’t have the best defense, his defense is his offense. He’s going to try to outwork Chocolatito and hit him with that uppercut, so fighting at midrange is the best tactic for Estrada.”

“Chocolatito started the first fight slowly and Estrada came out of the gate fast,” said Algieri. “Chocolatito was able to get him on the retreat and that should be his gameplan again. He’s on the front foot and slowly, methodically walks his way down, rolling shots, taking punches and then letting his stuff go, creating angles.

“When Estrada circles out, he gets a bit tall, so the right hand is going to be a big weapon for Chocolatito. He’s going to come in and be smart doing so with his defense, and as he circles away, throw the right hand to where Estrada is going.”

Estrada and Chocolatito clash on a massive night of triple-header World title action.

There’s another case of repeat or revenge as Jessica McCaskill (9-2 3 KOs) defends the undisputed World Welterweight title against Cecilia Brækhus (36-1 9 KOs) and there’s a Matchroom debut on the card for Hiroto Kyoguchi (14-0 9 KOs) as he defends his WBA and Ring Magazine World Light-Flyweight titles against Axel Vega (14-3-1 8 KOs), and it’s a huge night for a clutch of rising talents on the bill.

Ford (8-0 4 KOs) has been in hot form, closing 2020 out with impressive stoppage wins in Florida and Texas and the 21 year old takes on unbeaten New Mexico talent Aaron ‘Angel Baby’ Perez (10-0 6 KOs) over eight rounds.



Williams (7-0 6 KOs) is looking to build on his own stellar 2020 performances where he won all three of his fights via stoppage in Miami, Mexico City and Dallas, and ‘Ammo’ will look to continue that streak in his first eight round bout against the experienced ‘Momma’s Boy’ Denis Douglin (22-7 14 KOs) who has shared the ring World champions George Groves, Anthony Dirrel, David Benavidez and Jermell Charlo.

Jones III (5-0-1 2 KOs) battled to a split draw in Mexico City in his last outing in October, and the Ohio starlet will look to brush that off in his first eight round battle against dangerous Texas native Jorge David Castaneda (13-1 11 KOs).

Souleymane Cissokho (11-0 7 KOs) is back in action for the first time since September 2019 and the unbeaten Frenchman tangles with Daniel Echeverria (21-10 18 KOs) over eight rounds.