Hard-hitting heavyweight, 10-0, stops father’s ex-opponent in one round

On Thursday in Melbourne, Australia, New Zealand’s next heavyweight star improved his record to 10-0 in an impressive fashion.

In the first round, Kali Meehan’s son Willis stopped his dad’s old foe, Hunter Sam.

It took Kali three rounds to score a decision win over Sam in a Prizefighter-style tournament seven years ago.

Also, on the bill, Kieran Cronin won a ten-round points decision over Gaige Ireland.

Cronin vs. Ireland

Queensland’s Cronin shows youth does not always have to be served as the decisions national title-holder Ireland. Cronin made a slow start but picked up the pace from the third and dominated after that. Scores 98-92 twice and 97-93. The 39-year-old was No 12 in the Australian ratings, so something of an upset. Local southpaw Ireland, 27, was making the second defense of the title.

Meehan vs. Sam – Heavyweight

In his first fight for 18 months, heavyweight Meehan was too big and punched too hard for Sam.

Meehan put Sam down twice and the fight was halted after just 87 seconds. Eight wins by KO/TKO for Meehan, son of former WBO title challenger Kali.

He splits his time between boxing and the day job as a professional rugby league player. Former Australian champion Sam is on a steep down slope as he is 0-12-1in his last 13 fights.

Biloxi

Over in Biloxi, USA, middleweight John Vera can now boast a 20-1 record following a first session KO of his own against Cleotis Pendarvis.

Vera gets a win but on an injury. The fight was hardly started when Pendarvis threw a right jab to the body of Vera.

Pendarvis turned away, holding his right arm and retreated to the ropes, and went down on his knee, still holding his right arm.

He was in quite a bit of pain and was counted out just as he made it to his feet.

Vera’s lone defeat was on points against Michele Soro in March 2018 but he had rebounded with a points win over 17-1 Ravshan Hudaynazarov in August 2019. Fourth defeat in a row for Pendarvis but he was unlucky with the injury here.







Argentina

On March 5th in Pinamar, Argentina, super bantamweight Ernesto Franzolini defeated Lucas Baez on points.

Franzolini wins the vacant Argentinian title with unanimous verdict over Baez.

Great start for home town fighter Franzolini as he put Baez on the canvas with a right just 28 seconds into the fight.

Baez bounced up and then outfought Franzolini for the rest of the round. It turned into a fast-paced scrap with Franzolini’s left jab and left hooks giving him the edge over Baez’s wilder attacks.

Franzolini looked to be flagging over the seventh and eighth but had a strong ninth and handed out a beating to Baez in the tenth, flooring him with a burst of punches.

Baez managed to get to his feet and hung on to the bell. Scores 98-92, 97-91, 96 ½ -92 ½ all for Franzolini.

The former South American title challenger gets his fourth win in his last five outings. Second unsuccessful shot at the national title for Baez.