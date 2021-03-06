Ty ‘Short Fuse’ Tomlin improves to 10-0 with first-round stoppage

Team Tomlin

Last night at the Biloxi Civic Center in Mississippi on UFC Fight Pass as part of a RJJ Boxing card, lightweight prospect, Ty “Short Fuse” Tomlin (10-0, 6 KOs), remained undefeated with an impressive first round knockout against Ricardo Ocampo (12-11, 7 KOs).

The scheduled 6-round bout was slated in the super lightweight division due to Ocampo coming in heavy.

Right from the opening bell, Tomlin was in full attack mode, as he went right at Ocampo with a ferocious assault. After some vicious body blow were landed in the first 30-seconds, Tomlin finished off Ocampo with a barrage of punches that ended with a devastating uppercut. The bout was halted at the :55 second mark of round one.

“I had a lot of family and friends make the trip from Nashville to Biloxi to see me fight so I wanted to make a statement against Ocampo,” said Ty Tomlin, a native of Cheatham County, Tennessee. “After I hurt Ocampo with a left hook to the body, I knew I had him hurt and got him out of there. I felt good to get the knockout in front of all my fans who traveled to see me fight. I’m going to get right back in the ring as soon as possible.”

Tomlin, who is only 21-years old, knows he has a long way to go before he can land a big fight with a top contender. His focus is to stay busy and develop his skill set as he builds on his momentous career.

“I know I have a long way before I land a meaningful fight against a top contender,” Tomlin stated, “I’m only 21-years old so I have plenty of time to sharpen up my tools in the ring. I’m starting to sit on my punches more and I can feel the added power when I’m in exchanges. My plan is to keep fighting as much as possible with a goal to get to 20-0 by the end of 2022.

Having built a tremendous fan base in his hometown of Ashland City, TN, Tomlin is looking to fight closer to home when the pandemic fully recovers.



“I’m hoping some of the local promoters back home will be able to put on a show in Nashville in the next few months,” continued Tomlin, who is trained and managed by his father Darryl Tomlin. “My dad and I have been working hard to build my fanbase in my hometown of Cheatham County, and so far, we are making a lot of progress. The whole community supports my career and I’m grateful that so many people are coming to see me fight. There is nothing like fighting in front of your hometown fans.”

“Ty had another great performance last night and I’m happy with the outcome,” said Darryl Tomlin. “We had a great turnout of hometown fans who came to see Ty fight and we are thankful for their support. We are also thankful to RJJ Boxing for putting us on their card and we hope to be back in the ring by the summer.”