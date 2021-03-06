Eddie Hearn reveals ‘toxic’ row over purse bid threatened Fury vs. Joshua

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn has revealed Top Rank’s Todd DuBoef sent an email from on the eve of the Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. purse bid.

Hearn was roundly criticized by Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum and labeled a ‘loser’ for offering over $3 million to stage the fight.

It was thought the move by Hearn had threatened negotiations for the undisputed heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Speaking to AK and Barak on Sirius XM, the Essex man confirmed this was the case as the situation became ‘toxic.’

Arum has since cleared up that the process will not affect ongoing talks, though.

Here are the best bits of Eddie Hearn’s interview that you can hear in full on Sirius XM or DAZN.

EDDIE HEARN

• Todd DuBoef’s email was bad form and bad practice. Was it legal? That’s for a judge to decide.

• We felt the pressure from Bob Arum both publicly and privately to not bid on Lopez-Kambosos. That was very bad form.

• In the end, I wouldn’t have bid if DAZN didn’t want me to bid. But we would have loved to have had that fight on DAZN. What a great situation for Teofimo and George to have Triller bid as much as they did.

• Good for Teofimo making the money that he will for this fight. It’s a new world now – promoters work for the fighters now, not vice-versa.

• It’s toxic that the biggest fight in the world could fall through because of a purse bid. You have to respect Bob for speaking his mind, but his fighters’ relationships are getting worse and worse. I don’t think this will affect Fury-AJ.

CANELO

I told Canelo before this fight that I wanted him to be a superstar. Sometimes people don’t see Canelo’s personality or how good his English is.

• If people saw Canelo’s real personality, like Anthony Joshua, he’d be 20x more popular.

• I don’t see how anyone can watch Canelo and not see a true superstar.

• Things are great with Canelo and us now. We’ve delivered all of our promises.

• How has no one given Canelo the entrance that he deserves? Every Canelo fight will be a true show.

• We had the choice between Dallas and Miami for this fight. Texas didn’t want to approve any events there until March. They turned us down.

• Canelo made the call to fight in Miami when Texas originally turned us down. It couldn’t have been a better decision.

• If Canelo beats Saunders, then Plant, we look international for the next one. Canelo wants to fight for 7 more years, and there are many places he wants to visit.

• Triller being involved in boxing is a good thing. The more, the merrier.

• Allegiant Stadium and Cowboys Stadium are the frontrunners for Canelo-Saunders.

Catch all things Boxing. @SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel 156. The Ak & Barak Show, weekdays 12-2p ET.

At the Fights w/ @commishrandyg & @gerrycooney: Mon+Fri 6-8p ET.