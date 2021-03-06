DiBella prospects Amron Sands, Juan Carlos Carrillo set for Dominican Republic bouts

DiBella Entertainment prospects Amron Sands and Juan Carlos Carrillo will travel to the Dominican Republic next week to compete on Friday, March 12, at Hotel Catalonia Malecon Center in Santo Domingo.

The livestream of the event, promoted by Shuan Boxing Promotions, will be available via Shuan Boxing’s YouTube channel and DiBella Entertainment’s website.

Bahamian heavyweight power puncher Amron “The Sandman” Sands (11-0, 9 KOs) makes his ring return against local unbeaten Dominican Alexis Garcia (9-0, 5 KOs) in an eight-round contest.

Promoted by DiBella Entertainment and managed by Kevin Dever Sports Management, the six-foot-six Sands, born in Nassau, Bahamas, now based in Orlando, FL, accumulated a 40-3 amateur record before turning pro on August 5, 2017.

After earning silver at the 2014 Independent Cup in the Dominican Republic, Sands moved to Florida in search of better training facilities. He also won first place at the 2015 Florida State PAL Boxing Championships and 2016 Sugar Bert Promotions Title Belt National Qualifier. He now trains out of Kissimmee Boxing Academy under the tutelage of coaches Rashad Mays and Jose Ramos.

Colombian Olympian Juan Carlos Carrillo (4-0, 2 KOs) will vie for the vacant WBA Fedecentro light heavyweight title against Reinaldo Gonzalez (16-2, 9 KOs), of Maturin, Venezuela, in an eight-round clash.

The 28-year-old Carrillo advanced to the second round at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janiero, Brazil. Accumulating a record of 388-23, he was among Colombia’s most decorated amateurs, winning gold at the 2012 Colombian National Games, 2012 Pacific Cup Tournament, 2011 Colombian National Championships, 2010 Colombian Youth National Championships, and silver at the 2014 Central American & Caribbean Games. Carrillo comes from a boxing family and, at age nine, followed his father and older brother into the sport. His brother, Leonard Carrillo, is an active junior middleweight.

Promoted by DiBella Entertainment, Carrillo is now based in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and is trained by Luis Perez, who also works with Dominican Jeison Rosario. Managed by Felipe Gomez, of El Matador Management, he turned professional on May 17, 2019, with a second-round stoppage of Yendris Rodriguez Valdez, in Miami, FL.