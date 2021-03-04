Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua ‘agree terms’ on all-UK clash for the third time

Mark Robinson (AJ)

The UK blockbuster heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua has ‘been agreed’ for the third time in nine months, WBN can report.

Back in June 2020, Fury first reported that the fight was in the bag when facing a barrage of criticism for his social media confirmation.

Fast forward to December, and after Joshua had defeated mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev, promoters Eddie Hearn and Bob Arum also said the fight was a formality.

Now, after three months of waiting and Fury stating they were no closer than they were a year ago on making a deal, AJ has alleged the clash is finally on for the summer.

“June should be the date. Trust me. This fight is for the fans. For the people that have been calling it on for many, many months,” he told JD Sports.

“Shoutout to Fury and his team as well, hungry go-getters, that’s what we are. The UK stand-up. And to the world – we’re bringing it. I can’t wait. Undisputed.”

Another promise to the British fans who hope to see the battle this year comes after Fury revealed his skepticism.

TYSON FURY on ANTHONY JOSHUA

“It was just a big mess-up. I should have boxed,” Fury told ESPN. “I’ve been so inactive. I’ve been out for over a year.

“By the time I fight again, looking at maybe June if this Joshua fight happens, that will be a year and six months out of the ring.

“This is not ideal preparation for any super-fight.

“If that fight doesn’t happen this summer, it has to happen sooner or later, but (promoter) Top Rank has to give me two fights this year.

“I don’t care who it is. If it’s not Joshua, we’re looking to fight in April or early May and the end of the year. “If it is Joshua, then June and the end of the year, so 2021 is looking bright.”

‘The Gypsy King’ didn’t believe the contest would happen anytime soon but it seems his threat to move on has sped up the discussion process.







Arum was fuming with Eddie Hearn’s purse bid recently for Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. – even branding the Matchroom boss ‘a loser’ for his trouble.

It seems Arum is willing to work things out, though, as the money involved far outweighs and gripes.

The only thing left to do now is to confirm that UK fans will have to travel to the Middle East or the United States if they want to witness the biggest fight in British heavyweight history in person.

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua is on – again.

