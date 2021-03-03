World Boxing Council President defends Canelo Alvarez mandatory

Ed Mulholland

The World Boxing Council has defended their latest challenger after Avni Yildirim was branded too easy a victory for pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez.

Mexican superstar Canelo blasted out Yildirim in three rounds at the Miami Dolphins’ home and immediately saw fingers pointed at the opposition.

When Mauricio Sulaiman gave his monthly State of the Union on The Ak and Barak Show on Sirius XM, he addressed criticism of their mandatory position.

Sulaiman basically stated boxing lost no big fights in Canelo, taking the paycheck after Yildirim worked his way into that spot.

Canelo will now face Billy Joe Saunders on May 8th in Las Vegas as the WBC and lineal ruler bids to win all the belts on offer.

Below are the best bits of the interview. You can listen in full on the Sirius XM App or DAZN.

Yildirim earned his right to be mandatory. When Benavidez lost his fight on the scale, he gave the World Boxing Council title to Yildirim.

Canelo was precise and powerful. Yildirim had no chance of winning.

We all expected a great fight, but we didn’t get it.

It was an outstanding Canelo performance. Accepts any criticism about the opponent and mandatory situation.

The mandatory situation has to be addressed.

Canelo wanted to win the 168 titles and win the mandatory. He opted not to use the franchise designation.

The WBC has been very flexible, and they’ve proven they’ve given promoters, champs, and challenges everything they could.

There are times a mandatory shouldn’t be pushed or forced unless it’s a proven situation that the fighter has what it takes to be in that fight.

Saw the best version of Canelo he’s seen ever. He was great.

I can’t question why Yildirim didn’t come out of the corner.

Canelo is still building his resume. He’s, without a doubt, one of the greatest in the history of Mexico. He might end up being No. 1 one day. He still has a lot to give. He’s in his prime right now.

The franchise designation has no time limit restrictions. Canelo wanted to win the vacant title and unify the whole division.

The franchise has no divisions. It allows you to move up and down as you please.





Catch all things Boxing. @SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel 156. The Ak & Barak Show, weekdays 12-2p ET.

At the Fights w/ @commishrandyg & @gerrycooney: Mon+Fri 6-8p ET.