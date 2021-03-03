Unbeaten heavyweight Olympic gold medalist to be showcased on ESPN+

@tonyyoka

Up-and-coming heavyweight contender Tony Yoka will be showcased on ESPN+ in the United States ahead of a world title run.

The 2016 Olympic gold medal sensation from Paris has set his sights on his first professional belt.

Yoka will battle Belgium-born Joel Tambwe Djeko in a 12-rounder for the vacant European Union title Friday at H Arena in Nantes, France.

In the 10-round lightweight co-feature, Estelle Yoka Mossely (8-0, 1 KO), the other half of boxing’s most famous husband-and-wife duo, will fight German contender Verena Kaiser (14-1, 6 KOs).

The Yoka-Djeko card will stream live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN+ beginning at 2:40 p.m. ET/11:40 a.m. PT.

HEAVYWEIGHT TALENT

“I am excited to showcase once again my talents live in the United States on ESPN+,” Yoka said. “Djeko is a formidable opponent who I cannot overlook as I continue to move up the rankings.”

Yoka (9-0, 7 KOs) became an instant sensation in his home nation when he became the first French boxer to win an Olympic super-heavyweight gold medal.

Following a six-round decision victory over Jonathan Rice in his second pro bout, he notched six consecutive stoppage wins, including a first-round blitzing of former world title challenger Johann Duhaupas last September.

Yoka returned last November on an ESPN+-streamed bill and scored a shutout 10-round decision over Christian Hammer.

Djeko (17-2-1, 8 KOs) has no knockout losses in a 20-fight career. He has won eight consecutive bouts since a split-decision defeat in 2016.







In other streaming action:

Undefeated French middleweight prospect Farrhad Saad (7-0-1), winner of six straight, will take on Bulgarian veteran Borislav Ivanov (9-1, 5 KOs). It’s an eight-rounder.

Khalil el Hadri (10-0, 6 KOs) will fight Jon Martinez (7-6-5, 1 KO) in a six-round lightweight bout.