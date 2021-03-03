Eddie Hearn reveals eye-popping purse for Canelo victim Anvi Yildirim

Matchroom.

Pound for pound king Canelo Alvarez went through the motions on Saturday to easily dispatch his latest challenger to Eddie Hearn’s delight.

Hearn appeared on The Ak and Barak Show post-Canelo fight and gave his thoughts on the criticism of opponent Avni Yildirim.

Canelo blasted out Yildirim in three rounds amidst groans from boxing fans about the man’s quality in front of him.

However, Canelo could do nothing as he had to face Yildirim at the World Boxing Council’s insistence as the number one contender.

The Matchroom boss also revealed how much Yildirim earned as the mandatory challenger with the WBC.

Part of the interview snippets can be found below. The rest of the interview is available on the Sirius XM App or DAZN.

Eddie Hearn

It was nice to be in the midst of normality on Saturday evening. The experience was important.

Canelo-Yildirim was more of a showcase of Canelo Alvarez.

J Balvin performed. With everything happening, some people said it felt like the Super Bowl.

The energy was incredible. Boxing became sexy again on Saturday.

Yildirim received somewhere around $2M. He’s entitled to a 25 percent split as mandatory.

Should he have been mandatory is the question.

Perhaps Yildirim was a bit concussed from the knockdown. It’s difficult to criticize Joel Diaz for throwing in the towel.

Disappointed in this idea that Yildirim should’ve gone out on his back.

Watched the Callum Smith fight. That fight with Canelo was almost a mismatch.

There’s a confidence that oozes out of Canelo Alvarez.

Canelo told me that Saunders would be easy work just like Yildirim was.





