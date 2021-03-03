Eddie Hearn reveals eye-popping purse for Canelo victim Anvi Yildirim

Pound for pound king Canelo Alvarez went through the motions on Saturday to easily dispatch his latest challenger to Eddie Hearn’s delight.
Hearn appeared on The Ak and Barak Show post-Canelo fight and gave his thoughts on the criticism of opponent Avni Yildirim.
Canelo blasted out Yildirim in three rounds amidst groans from boxing fans about the man’s quality in front of him.
However, Canelo could do nothing as he had to face Yildirim at the World Boxing Council’s insistence as the number one contender.
The Matchroom boss also revealed how much Yildirim earned as the mandatory challenger with the WBC.
Part of the interview snippets can be found below.
