Oscar De La Hoya’s 41-0 star eyes history, closes on Floyd Mayweather 50

Mikey Williams

Oscar De La Hoya’s newly-signed 41-0 star has named his target with just nine victories to go to equal Floyd Mayweather on 50-0.

Gilberto Ramirez is already a world champion and now has big ambitions of becoming an undisputed champion.

The undefeated world light heavyweight contender recently signed an exclusive promotional contract with Golden Boy Promotions.

‘Zurdo’ primarily joined because of the strong support he will receive from Oscar De Lay Hoya and his team.

“Ultimately,” the 29-year-old Ramirez explained, “Golden Boy understood the goals. The agendas I set for myself, and I felt the strong support from Oscar and his team.

“It’s a multi-fight deal with the potential for something longer pending this first experience.

“From all the conversations my team and I have had with Golden Boy, I felt comfortable with them and the future opportunities that will arise from our relationship.

“Oscar is a great guy, and it’s been nothing but a pleasure dealing with him and his team. As my relationship with Golden Boy continues to grow, I’m sure we (Oscar) will become closer.

“He’s a champion. One of the greatest to ever lace up the gloves. I look forward to working with him closely.”

Ramirez’s goal is to become the undisputed light heavyweight champion world, something he will have a better shot of accomplishing with Golden Boy in his corner.

“(WBA Super light heavyweight World champion Dmitry) Bivol (17-0, 11 KOs) is someone who has always been on the radar, and I have full faith in (Golden Boy matchmaker) Robert Diaz to put together the best fights for me,” Ramirez added. “Unification has always been the goal.

“I know I’m the best in the division and hope to make this happens for the history books shortly.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER PROMOTER

Floyd Mayweather retired in 2017 after beating Conor McGregor, and Ramirez is also a promoter in his own right.

He could conceivably retire with ten more wins on 51-0 and embark full-time on his own company.







This past December, Ramirez launched Zurdo Promotions, which will remain active.

“Zurdo Promotions will continue and stay active,” Ramirez said. “From now on, all my fights with Golden Boy will be in association with Zurdo Promotions.

“I will host fights in Mexico. It will be a bridge between Latin America and the United States.

“There’s tremendous talent in that region, and I hope to use my platform to help and support the underserved fighters in Mexico.”

Ramirez, who is tentatively slated to return to the ring in May, is currently ranked No. 1 by the WBC and No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, by the WBA and WBO.