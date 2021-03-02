Serhii Bohachuk vs. Brandon Adams undercard set for March 4

Ring City USA begins its three-event residency in Puerto Rico this week when it takes over the Felix Pintor Gym in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, to deliver a deep card of boxing action topped by the main event between blue-chip rising star Serhii Bohachuk against former world title challenger Brandon Adams on Thursday, March 4.

The full card, which features seven matchups and fighters at different levels in their professional careers, will stream live around the world on Twitch at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The three-fight main card will begin at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Network in the United States and Puerto Rico, and on Twitch for fans outside of the U.S.

In Thursday’s co-main event, undefeated prospect Danielito Zorilla (14-0, 11 KOs) of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, will meet Kazakhstan’s Ruslan Madiyev (13-1 5 KOs) in a 10-round super lightweight fight, while in the telecast opener on NBC Sports Network, Puerto Rico’s Bryan Chevalier (14-1-1, 11 KOs) will face Carlos Zambrano (26-1, 11 KOs) in an eight-round featherweight contest.

The Twitch undercard features four fights including the return of standout Puerto Rican super flyweight Oscar Collazo (2-0, 2 KOs). Also showcased on the undercard is Fernando Vargas Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) against Salome Flores Torres (0-2) in a four-round super middleweight fight, Harold Laguna (1-0, 1 KO) against Darwin Alvarez (pro debut) in a four-round lightweight fight and two fighters making their professional debuts when Jorge Diaz faces Felipe Munoz in a four-round super lightweight fight.

All fighters arrived in Puerto Rico today ahead of Thursday’s event and here is what the undercard fighters had to say upon arrival:

DANIELITO ZORILLA

On facing Ruslan Madiyev: “I have seen several of Ruslan Madiyev’s fights, he is a strong fighter with good defense and has very good power in both hands. I understand that many fans will notice my skills since I am facing a very tough opponent, but I understand that he will make me work and have to use everything in my arsenal to obtain victory.

On preparations: “My preparations haven’t changed as my previous opponent (Rodolfo Puente) had a similar style to Madiyev who likes to fight inside aggressively.

On fighting in Puerto Rico: “I really like fighting in Puerto Rico, it makes me feel good and comfortable, but I have no problems fighting where I have to fight. My main inspirations in boxing will always be Miguel Cotto and Tito Trinidad, who I had the privilege of seeing fight while they were active.”

His prediction: “I understand that we are going to get some fire, but I see myself as the winner either by stoppage or decision. If he makes a mistake he will pay dearly. If I am victorious, I would like to face current 140lb. World Champion Jose Ramirez.”

RUSLAN MADIYEV

On his opponent: “Zorilla is very well regarded, undefeated and fighting in his home country but he’s never faced anyone as tough as me. This is exactly the type of victory to take my career to the next level.”

On the fight: “I’m very excited to be facing Danielito Zorilla this Thursday night in Puerto Rico. We’ve had a very good training camp and I’m prepared for battle as always. I’m also very grateful that my family and fans can watch my fight live in Kazakhstan.

BRYAN CHEVALIER

On Thursday’s fight: “I feel happy and excited since I haven’t fought for over a year. God first, I hope that everything goes well, and I can get the victory. I am going against former world champion Carlos Zambrano, a rival with more experience and with very good skills. We are mentally prepared and physically ready for this opportunity that will undoubtedly lead me to a step towards the fight for the world title. At the level where we are – no mistakes can be made.”

CARLOS ZAMBRANO

On this opportunity: “I am very excited to make my return to the ring with Cotto Promotions and Ring City USA. The last time we had a fight scheduled, COVID-19 hit and the show was shut down. This opportunity was presented to me and we had to take it. Thank you for this opportunity to all involved. It’s going to be a real special show for Puerto Rico and everyone watching on TV.”

On the fight: “In Peru, I had to adapt to the quarantine, and we were able to find a way to train. We have been looking to make a come back for a long time now. We are confident to come out of this with a victory. We know very little about our opponent but I’m sure he will be just as prepared and motivated as we are. Whatever he brings to me on fight night, we will be ready.



FERNANDO VARGAS, JR

On fighting in Puerto Rico: “I’m excited to fight in Puerto Rico and look forward on putting on a show for the Puerto Rican people. My father was part of an amazing super fight with Tito Trinidad and I hope to one day be able to live up to those type of amazing fights.”

FERNANDO VARGAS, SR., TWO-TIME WORLD CHAMPION

On his son’s fight: “I’m excited and happy to go back to Puerto Rico. It’s stunning but amazingly the Puerto Rican fans have always shown me love and respect. Now I ask them to do the same for my son ‘Feroz’ Fernando Vargas Jr.”