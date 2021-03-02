Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. ridiculed for suggesting Canelo Alvarez rematch

Talha Siddiqui

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. was beaten soundly by Canelo Alvarez in 2017. A fight witnessed by WBN from a lofty position at the top of the T-Mobile Arena.

The fight was so one-sided you could almost write your scorecard before the first bell of the next round.

It was a vast chasm of class. Wide, very, very wide. Some of the rounds could have been 10-8 and saw a more significant margin than the 120-108 three times eventually carded.

These are cold-hard-facts for Chavez Jr. to digest. But it didn’t stop the former World Boxing Council middleweight champion from calling out Canelo this weekend.

Taking to social media to make his case, the 35-year-old son of a legend said: “Win Canelo! But one way or another, you can not give viewers a worthy show!

“Especially when you claim to be the best! You are facing a rival with two years without getting into a ring (in Avni Yildirim)!

“I will fight Canelo again at 175 pounds any day you want!”

A short time later, he added: “I repeat with these rivals the only thing that implies that you want to generate money!

“I’m not going to charge you anything! I will fight for free with Canelo, but he will not recognize it!

JULIO CESAR CHAVEZ JR FUTURE

Chavez has one thing going for him in what is a strange request. His HBO fight with Canelo did generate over one million Pay Per View buys.

It was the only event not to included Floyd Mayweather or Manny Pacquiao and hit the magic number.

The contest kept Chavez in the sport for a few years longer than anticipated. But after recent horror shows on DAZN and a loss to Mario Abel Cazares, the veteran faces an uncertain future at the very top.

