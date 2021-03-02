Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor avoids Canelo date clash, moves to May 22

Champions Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor will battle it out for all the marbles at 140 pounds after avoiding a clash with Canelo Alvarez on May 8th.

The fight was initially penciled in for the same date as Canelo vs. Billy Joe Saunders but has now been pushed back.

It’s unclear whether Las Vegas remains the favorite to host.

Two undefeated junior welterweight kings, one undisputed title. The stakes don’t get any higher.

Announcing the collision, Top Rank said: “WBC/WBO champion Jose Ramirez, the pride of California’s Central Valley, will fight Scotland’s IBF/WBA champion Josh Taylor.

“They will fight it out for the undisputed world championship on Saturday, May 22.

“The winner will become only the second undisputed junior welterweight champion of the four-belt era. They join Terence “Bud” Crawford, who did similar a few years ago.

“Promoted by Top Rank, Ramirez-Taylor will be televised live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (and simulcast on ESPN+).

“The event starts at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT. The location, venue, and undercard information will be announced shortly.”







JOSE RAMIREZ

Ramirez (26-0, 17 KOs) has been a world champion since March 2018. He toppled Amir Imam via unanimous decision to win the vacant WBC strap.

Following the Imam victory, he hired noted trainer Robert Garcia. The duo has combined to go 4-0 in world title fights.

Ramirez knocked out Maurice Hooker in July 2019 to unify world titles and defended his belts last August with a majority decision over former world champion Viktor Postol.

Ramirez, a proud son of Mexican immigrants who hails from Avenal, Calif., is an agent of social change in his community.

He’s devoted his time and resources to myriad causes, including cancer research, water rights for area farmers, and COVID-19 relief for Central Valley field workers.

JOSH TAYLOR

Like Ramirez, Taylor (17-0, 13 KOs) fought as a lightweight at the 2012 London Olympics. He advanced to the Round of 16.

While he didn’t turn pro until 2015, “The Tartan Tornado” won the Commonwealth 140-pound title in only his seventh pro bout.

Taylor toppled Postol by unanimous decision in 2018 and won the IBF world title the following year with a decision over Ivan Baranchyk.

He unified the IBF and WBA titles in October 2019, edging Regis Prograis by majority decision in a brutal masterpiece.

He made his first defense as a unified champion last September, blasting out mandatory challenger Apinun Khongsong in the first round.

Taylor hopes to make a little history of his own as the first undisputed, four-belt Scottish champion.