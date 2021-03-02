EXCLUSIVE: Chris Van Heerden wants Jaron Ennis rematch with full camp

Showtime

Welterweight contender Chris Van Heerden has informed WBN he’s already preparing for his next challenge and sparring another world-rated star in Regis Prograis.

‘The Heat’ last fought in December on the back of a sixteen-month absence. His fight ended in the first round after a clash of heads with undefeated Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis at Mohegan Sun.

Since then, all has gone quiet on a potential rescheduling of the fight. Ennis is due to face another opponent entirely.

All Van Heerden can do now is stay ready and wait for his next call, which he hopes will be a big fight with a decent warning to prepare.

“I’m back in the gym. I start sparring today with Regis Prograis ahead of his fight with Ivan Redkach. I’m going to help him because I’m southpaw,” Van Heerden exclusively told World Boxing News.

“I’ll be helping him with sparring but also getting myself ready for whatever is next. I don’t know what’s next, to be honest, but my manager is bust with something.

“But this is the thing. I want to have fair treatment. There’s a reason why these promoters reach out to me with two weeks’ notice, three weeks’ notice.

“They know if they give me eight to ten weeks notice that I’m a problem for any 147-pounder. They keep catching me off guard with two or three weeks’ notice.

“So I’m in the gym as we speak, and I’m getting ready just hoping for fair treatment.”

Extending his point, the South African added: “An example of what I’m talking about is Jaron Ennis is now fighting Sergey Lipinets in April.

“They’ve given Lipinets ten weeks notice for this fight. But they gave me two and half weeks. They reached out two and a half weeks before that fight.

“If Lipinets got ten weeks notice, then why couldn’t they have given me ten weeks notice to fight Jaron Ennis?

“I mean, the fight is there. It’s unfinished business between Jaron Ennis and me.

“I hope to get the rematch down the line and with a full camp behind me,” concluded the former IBO champion.







CHRIS VAN HEERDEN READY

Chris Van Heerden had won five contests in a row since his second career loss against Errol Spence Jr., a defeat many see as the only bonafide reverse on his record.

The 33-year-old is patiently awaiting another opportunity to shine and push towards a world title shot in the future.

Once that chance comes, all Van Heerden wants is the correct amount of time to be in one-hundred-percent condition.

