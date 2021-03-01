Tyson Fury handed another rematch option as Anthony Joshua talks stall

Mikey Williams

Tyson Fury has been offered the chance of a rematch with a former opponent after negotiations over an undisputed clash with Anthony Joshua stalled.

Otto Wallin, who gave Fury a scare in September 2019, is open to facing Fury again in the coming months.

The Swede’s intentions came as Wallin defeated Dominic Breazeale to continue his assault on a world title shot.

Also, on the back of Fury admitting talks with Joshua are going less than smoothly at the moment.

“If that fight doesn’t happen this summer, it has to happen sooner or later, but (promoter) Top Rank has to give me two fights this year,” confirmed Fury in an interview with ESPN.

“I don’t care who it is. If it’s not Joshua, we’re looking to fight in April or early May and the end of the year. “If it is Joshua, then June and the end of the year, so 2021 is looking bright.”

Wallin is ready to step up to the plate.

“I believe I laid the groundwork for Tyson Fury’s new, aggressive style. The style we saw against Wilder after I cut him. I want a rematch,” Wallin told Marc Gatford via BonusCodeBets.co.uk.

“I think that one of the things our fight showed him is that he can be aggressive like he was against me in the second half of the battle.

“I figure he’s probably done that in sparring and the gym but maybe never in a fight like that.

“But I know that after the doctor had a look at the cut. He came out aggressive and probably felt like he had to knock me out before they stopped the fight.

“I felt that was probably more out of desperation, but it worked for him. And I think then when he fought Wilder with his new trainer, they tuned into that and picked up where we left off.

TYSON FURY CUT

“I look back at it as a good experience first and foremost. When I get stuck in my thoughts, sometimes I start thinking, ‘hey, why didn’t they stop the fight? The cuts were huge,’ but I’m not trying to be bitter about it. It is what it is.

“I remember it as a good experience, and I did everything I could. I put it all on the line, and I didn’t have anything more that night.

“He beat me fair and square, but I felt they could have stopped it because of the cut, but he fought on like a champion, but there’s nothing I can do.

“The only thing I can do right now is to keep working, keep winning, and hopefully, I get another fight with him.”

