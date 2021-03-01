Billy Joe Saunders promises to follow Floyd Mayweather in beating Canelo

Tom Casino

British contender and WBO super middleweight ruler Billy Joe Saunders believes he is the man to follow Floyd Mayweather in defeating Canelo Alvarez.

Saunders gets his chance at the third time of asking following the postponement of their scheduled May 2, 2020 clash.

The Hatfield man lost out due to the pandemic and then chose not to face Canelo at the back end of last year.

Instead, Canelo fought and beat Saunders’ compatriot Callum Smith to claim the lineal crown at 168 pounds.

Now, Saunders gets his turn, and he’s one hundred percent confident he can add to Canelo’s solitary reverse against Floyd Mayweather in 2013.

“Canelo, I’m ready to rock and roll,” said Saunders. “You have to dare to be great. You aren’t going to be great if you don’t beat the greats.

“I believe I am the only one with the footwork, know-how, skillset, mindset, and brain to unlock that door in Canelo.

“He’s the main man in the sport and the face of boxing. You have to give him respect. He hasn’t ducked anyone.

“He’s beaten good names, but nobody is unbeatable, and I believe I have got the tools to beat him if I use them correctly and if the gamelan comes off that I think works.

“I am looking at the golden ticket to cement my legacy, and that’s how you have to go in there to beat him.

“I’ve won everything from Southern Area to World titles. I could say I’ve won it all, been to the Olympics. I’m unbeaten – I’ll see you later’.

“But I’ve only just turned 31. I’ve got no miles on the clock, haven’t taken any punishment.

“I believe he’s been in harder fights than me and has more miles, so I want to cement my legacy and beat him.”







FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Mayweather convincingly scored a points triumph over Canelo when the Mexican superstar was just 22 years old despite one of the worst cards in history handed in by CJ Ross.

That 114-114 reverberated worldwide when most who viewed the fight only saw a Mayweather win and nothing else.

Since then, Canelo hasn’t looked back. A controversial rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin only dogs him. Their first meeting will forever stay in the debated scorecard column.

None-the-less, now it’s the turn of Saunders. He puts his unbeaten record on the line against the pound for pound number one.

It all goes down on May 8th, possibly in Las Vegas, Nevada. Matchroom will confirm an official venue soon.

