Impact Boxing kicks off 2021 on March 6 with Steve Geffrard vs Denis Grachev

Impact Boxing will kick off it’s 2021 schedule with a great night of boxing that will air on Saturday, March 6th.

Impact Network, the basic cable channel, which reaches over 93 millions homes, hopped on the scene last year with championship fights, as well as the acclaimed boxing talk show, Stars and Champions hosted by legendary sports writer Dan Rafael

Like many fights around the globe, Impact Boxing was not able to air the quantity of high class events, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Impact Boxing is making good on their promise that it would return in in a big way, post-pandemic. Saturday, March 6th is the beginning of that.

Headlining the card on March 6, which will take place at Delray Beach Boxing Club in Delray Beach, Florida, will be Steve Geffrard taking on veteran Denis Grachev in the eight-round light heavyweight main event.

Geffrard, 30, of Miami has record of 17-2 with 12 knockouts. Geffrard has won 17 straight bouts and is a former WBO Asia Pacific Light Heavyweight champion. The eight-year pro has wins over Jamel Burnside (1-0) and a 7th round stoppage over Dmitry Sukhotskiy (23-4) to win the WBO Asia Pacific Title. He is coming off 4th round stoppage over Zoltan Sera on March 23, 2018.

Grachev, 38, of San Diego, California has a record of 20-11-1 with 11 knockouts. The 14 year-veteran has wins over Azea Augustama (9-0), Vladine Biosse (11-0), world-title challenger Ismayl Sillakh (17-0), former world champion Zsolt Erdei (33-0). Grachev has also fought former world champions Chad Dawson and Lucian Bute.

Also shown on the broadcast will be an eight-round light heavyweight bout between Robin Sirwan Safar (10-0, 7 KOs) of Las Vegas taking on Demetrius Banks (10-9-1, 5 KOs) of Detroit; A six-round lightweight bout featuring Antonio Williams (13-0-1, 6 KOs) of Richmond, Texas battling Ignacio Perrin (6-4-1, 1 KO) of Argentina. Kicking off the telecast will be heavyweight prospect Jeremiah Milton (2-0, 2KOs) of Las Vegas fighting fellow undefeated Zachary Calmus (1-0, 1 KO) of Gloucester, Mass.

Impact has inked a deal with with an International Boxing Hall of Fame Promoter that will start staging staging bouts as part of the series beginning in April.

Those details will be announced in the very near future.

Impact Network plans up to four big boxing events per month, that will feature everything from major bouts from around the globe, as well as highlighting some of the brightest prospects in the sport.

Also in April, the network is planning the return of Stars and Champions and a new sports series called entitles Healthily Conversions.



The Saturday block of original programming will launch the last week of April.

Impact Network is is back on track to become the biggest African American faith based network in the country

Founder Bishop Wayne T Jackson, Royal Jackson and Terry Arnold planned to become the biggest voice in the multi cultural programming space with Family Friendly cutting edge positive programming.